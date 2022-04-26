MasterControl Momentum Continues with Outstanding Q1 Performance and a New Global Office in Asia

SALT LAKE CITY, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterControl Inc., a leading global provider of software solutions that enable life sciences and other regulated companies to deliver life-changing products to more people sooner, announced first quarter financial performance, a new chief architect, and the opening of its fifth global office in Singapore to provide sales and service to the burgeoning region.

MasterControl had a record-breaking Q1 with the largest quarter ever for new customer business. This contributed to a 78% YoY increase. MasterControl’s Manufacturing Excellence, along with the industry-leading Quality Excellence create a powerful combination for pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers. By connecting systems, removing paper from the process, and aggregating massive amounts of data, MasterControl customers can eliminate data integrity errors, improve quality output and reduce time to market.

"Our investments in new solutions and the most talented people in the field are allowing us to expand globally and seamlessly meet the demand in a life sciences industry that needs to simplify the high-quality development and manufacture of products," said Jon Beckstrand, CEO MasterControl. "There is a lot to accomplish in this massive market and I'm confident we've got all the pieces in place to continue growing.”

Joshua Dinerstein has joined MasterControl as the chief architect and will be instrumental in the continued development in platform structure to support next generation products and features. Dinerstein brings more than 15 years of experience to MasterControl, most recently with Verisk Analytics/Xactware. He has an undergraduate and master’s degree from Utah State University.

As MasterControl continues on a strong trajectory of global expansion, a new office in Singapore opened March 24th, making this the fifth global office for the company. Other offices are located in the United Kingdom, Japan and Australia with headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Sara Bresee, the managing director for APAC, is joined by nine additional employees across the APAC region to provide sales, service, and support for all MasterControl products. The team has grown their presence in Singapore; Shanghai, China; India; and expanded the team in Australia to accommodate the fast pace of growth in this critical region.

“With the rise of materials needed to manufacture vaccines, and the overall explosion in biotechnology, we anticipate that the manufacturing capacity needed to help companies scale up will come out of Asia,” said Bresee. “MasterControl’s investment into this region with industry-leading experts and increased R&D spending for our products reflects our long-term commitment to Asia’s life sciences community.”

