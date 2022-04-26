Jam Studio VR Seeks Strategic Partners

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beamz Interactive, Inc., a leading developer of state-of-the-art interactive music technology and products, today announced that it is seeking strategic partners to leverage and expand its interactive music, education, and therapy platforms and Apps. The current Jam Studio VR App is now compatible with the Valve Index, Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and Enterprise, and Windows MR Headsets and Controllers on Steam and/or Viveport, the HTC Flow and Focus on Viveport, and the Quest 1 & 2 Stand Alone Headsets in App Labs (see https://jamstudiovr.com/).

The Jam Studio VR Platform currently includes learning, therapy, edutainment and entertainment applications for the consumer, education, healthcare, special needs, and senior care markets and can be easily leveraged to create extraordinary multi-player and social experiences in the Metaverse. The Company is actively seeking strategic partners and content to leverage its fully developed platforms and Apps. This includes Resale/Revenue Sharing, Licensing, Content Distribution, New Application Development, Licensing, Investment and/or Merger/Acquisition partners. See more details about our technology platform at https://beamzinteractive.com/technology-platform.

“We have an extraordinary platform and unique patent protected interactive audio management technology for creating consumer music experience applications and tailored applications that incorporate music for edutainment, education and healthcare uses,” said Charles Mollo, Beamz Interactive’s CEO. “Our company is flexible and open to any partnership or deal structures that enhance our ability to fully exploit this multi-billion-dollar market opportunity creating experiences using and incorporating music to delight, educate and to add value in healthcare.”

About Beamz Interactive, Inc.

Beamz has developed interactive AI music technology, products, and Apps in a wide variety of virtual, augmented, and mixed reality, music, education, healthcare, special needs and gaming applications. See https://beamzinteractive.com/.

Contact Info

Beamz Interactive, Inc.

Charles Mollo, CEO

Phone: 505.263.9707

Charlie.Mollo@thebeamz.com



