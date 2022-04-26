MEDIA RELEASE - Public Policy Forum honours distinguished Canadian leaders at in-person Testimonial Dinner & Awards

Public Policy Forum honours distinguished Canadian leaders at in-person Testimonial Dinner & Awards



34th Testimonial Dinner & Awards

#TestimonialDinner



TORONTO, ON, April 26, 2022 – Six exceptional Canadians are being honoured for their contributions to public policy and good governance by the Public Policy Forum at its 34th Testimonial Dinner and Awards gala on Thursday, April 28 in Toronto.



This annual event, which is being held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, is returning to an in-person format after nearly three years and reunites the “who’s who” in public policy from all sectors of Canadian society.



Host of CBC News Network Power & Politics Vassy Kapelos is the guest host for the event. Here are this year's honourees:



John Manley served as Deputy Prime Minister of Canada, Minister of Industry, Foreign Affairs and Finance in the governments of Prime Minister Jean Chrétien from 1993 to 2003. In the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks on the U.S., Mr. Manley played a critical role as the government’s point person and spokesperson. He provided a strong and reassuring voice during an uncertain time.

Chief Terrance Paul is the Chief and CEO of Membertou First Nation, a Mi’k’maq community near Sydney, Cape Breton. He was first elected in 1984 – and has won every election since. During his tenure, Chief Paul has guided his community and administration into one of the most efficient and economically flourishing Indigenous communities in the country.

Dr. Clarissa Desjardins is a serial entrepreneur in the bio-tech sector with more than 25 years of biotechnology experience. Prior to her current venture, Congruence Therapeutics, she founded two other successful biotech companies, leading all aspects of company creation, including conception, financing, team building and governance.

Deepa Mehta is an Oscar-nominated filmmaker whose work is internationally renowned. Her emotionally resonating, award-winning films have played at every major film festival and been sold and distributed around the globe. Ms. Mehta is a fearless and honest storyteller with her films often pushing boundaries and attracting controversy.

Mark MacKinnon, the Globe and Mail’s Senior International Correspondent, is the recipient of this year’s Hyman Solomon Award for Excellence in Public Policy Journalism. A seven-time National Newspaper Award winner and author of several books, Mr. MacKinnon has reported from London, Beijing, across the Middle East, Moscow and Ukraine. His recent reporting from Ukraine has put a Canadian lens on the conflict, providing an important national perspective.

Autumn Peltier is the Public Policy Forum’s Emerging Leader for 2022. The Indigenous rights activist and three times International Children’s Peace Prize nominee is from the Wiikwemkoong First Nation on Manitoulin Island. Ms. Peltier is one of the leading youth environmental activists in the world. After the Testimonial Dinner, guests are invited to attend the ‘Wonk Prom,’ the official after party, at the Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada, for a night of networking and fun.



Event details: What: 34th Annual Testimonial Dinner & Awards



When: Thursday, April 28, 2022

6-9 p.m. – Awards dinner

8 p.m. onward – Wonk Prom



Where: Constitution Hall, Metro Toronto Convention Centre (North Building)

Wonk Prom – Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada



Livestream: CPAC.ca

For more information