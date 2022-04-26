LastPass Appoints Karim Toubba Chief Executive Officer

BOSTON, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LastPass, the global leader in zero-knowledge password management, today announced that Karim Toubba has joined the company as its Chief Executive Officer. The cloud security veteran will lead LastPass as it separates from GoTo, formerly LogMeIn, and increases investment to create an even more seamless user experience, modernize go-to-market functions, and continue to build industry leading password and identity management solutions for the company’s customers. Toubba succeeds LastPass’ interim-CEO, Mike Kohlsdorf, who will continue to lead GoTo as CEO.



“This is a transformational moment for LastPass, and we are thrilled to bring Karim on board to lead the next chapter of LastPass,” said Kohlsdorf. “He brings the right blend of security, innovation and leadership experience to lead LastPass – addressing the needs of our customers, all while ensuring we continue to grow rapidly and evolve our product offerings.”

“We’re delighted to welcome Karim as the new CEO during this significant phase at LastPass,” said Andrew Kowal, Partner at Francisco Partners. “There is a critical need in the market for secure identity verification and LastPass is poised to deliver strategic value against a vast growth opportunity.”

Toubba, who served as CEO of Kenna Security, which was acquired by Cisco in July of 2021, brings over 25 years of security leadership and executive management in technology companies to his new role. Under his leadership, Kenna Security leveraged machine learning and data science to disrupt a stagnant market and create a new category of Risk-Based Vulnerability Management (RBVM). He most recently served at Cisco, overseeing the Kenna Security integration, and previously led product and strategy for the Security Business Unit at Juniper Networks.

“I’m excited to join LastPass due to the incredible opportunity to make an impact in identity management, which is one of the largest and most important segments within cybersecurity – one that is a critical first step in how users experience online services but that is often at the forefront of cyberattacks. LastPass is already the leader in the password management category but now we have an opportunity to further innovate and deliver additional value for our 100,000 business customers and more than 33 million registered users worldwide,” said Karim Toubba.

About LastPass

LastPass is an award-winning password manager which helps more than 33 million registered users organize and protect their online lives. For more than 100,000 businesses of all sizes, LastPass provides password and identity management solutions that are convenient, easy to manage and effortless to use. From enterprise password management and single sign-on to adaptive multi-factor authentication, LastPass for Business gives superior control to IT and frictionless access to users. For more information, visit https://lastpass.com. LastPass is trademarked in the U.S. and other countries.

