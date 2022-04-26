Ambiq Expands to Singapore with a New Technology Design Center

AUSTIN, Texas, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambiq®, a leading developer of ultra-low-power semiconductor solutions that deliver a multifold increase in energy efficiency, announces the grand opening of its new Technology Design Center in Singapore. The facility will focus on expanding its design, verification, and validation engineering teams to support company growth.



The new Singapore regional hub will serve as a major center for the future design of SPOT-enabled edge intelligent devices. Ambiq’s patented Subthreshold Power Optimized Technology (SPOT®) platform uses standard transistors in a non-standard operating mode to build reliable, robust semiconductors that consume less energy in a cost-effective and mainstream manufacturing process. EDBI, a Singapore-based global investor, has been a strong pillar of support in Ambiq’s regional expansion plans since participating in its Series E fundraising in 2018.

“Singapore is uniquely positioned to play a critical role in driving the continued growth of technological innovation in the ASEAN region,” said Fumihide Esaka, Chairman and CEO, Ambiq. “As Ambiq continues to diversify and expand its businesses worldwide, the new Technology Design Center is a further testament to our commitment and investment in Singapore for future success, allowing us to grow our development teams effectively.”

Chu Swee Yeok, CEO and President of EDBI said, “As an early investor and close collaborator, EDBI is immensely privileged to be able to contribute to the building up of Ambiq’s APAC base in Singapore while witnessing the company’s regional growth. With Singapore’s status as a global node for innovation, Ambiq will also be able to tap on the country’s skilled talent pool and advanced digital infrastructure for its new Technology Design Center.”

Singapore distributed TraceTogether™ tokens, enabled by Ambiq’s Apollo4 Blue SoC, to combat COVID-19 through community contact tracing in June 2020. The prestigious design win with the Apollo4 Blue is a significant milestone for Ambiq as it resulted from a multi-party collaboration with EDBI®, Excelpoint®, iWOW®, and various government agencies.

About Ambiq

Ambiq’s mission is to develop the lowest-power semiconductor solutions that enable intelligent devices everywhere to drive a healthier, cleaner, and more productive world.

Ambiq has helped leading manufacturers worldwide develop products that last weeks on a single charge (rather than days), while delivering a maximum feature set in compact industrial designs. Ambiq’s goal is to take Artificial Intelligence (AI) where it has never gone before in mobile and portable devices, using Ambiq’s advanced ultra-low power system on chip (SoC) solutions. Ambiq has shipped more than 150 million units as of February 2022. For more information, visit www.ambiq.com.

Contact

Charlene Wan

VP of Branding, Marketing and Investor Relations

cwan@ambiq.com

+1.512.879.2850

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a02715c-395c-4c60-8891-6c3b73d5602c