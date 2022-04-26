The Worldwide Acrylic Adhesives Industry is Expected to Reach $12.8 Billion by 2026

Dublin, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Acrylic Adhesives Market (2021-2026) by Product Type, Technology, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Acrylic Adhesives Market is estimated to be USD 9.26 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 12.87 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8%.
Market Dynamics
Key factors such as the growing automation in the electronic industry and the growing demand in the packaging and construction sector have led to the growth of the acrylic adhesives market. The ever-increasing need for miniaturization and automation in the electronics industry coupled with the technological developments in the end-use industries is anticipated to escalate the market growth. Further, the increase in UV-cured acrylic adhesive tapes owing to their benefits such as UV resistance, long life, and non-corrosive properties also drive the demand for the acrylic adhesives market.
However, fluctuating prices of raw materials and stringent government regulations are hampering the market's growth.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Pidilite Industries Limited, Bostik, Sika AG, Hexcel Corporation, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Acrylic Adhesives Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Miniaturization and Automation in Electronics Industry
4.1.2 Growing Construction and Packaging Industry
4.1.3 Increasing Demand to Enhanced Adhesives Quality and Long Shelf Life
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Harmful Effects of Acrylic Adhesives
4.2.2 Volatility in Raw Material Prices
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Development of New Products and Applications
4.3.2 Rising Demand for Eco-Friendly Adhesives
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Availability of Alternatives
4.4.2 Stringent Government Regulatory Policies
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Acrylic Adhesives Market, By Product Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Permanent
6.3 Temporary
7 Global Acrylic Adhesives Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Acrylic Polymer Emulsion
7.2.1 Pure Acrylics
7.2.2 Styrene Acrylic
7.2.3 Vinyl Acrylic
7.3 Cyanoacrylic Adhesives
7.3.1 Ethyl Cyanoacrylate
7.3.2 Methyl Cyanoacrylate
7.3.3 Other Cyanoacrylates
7.4 Methacrylic Adhesives
7.5 UV Curable Acrylic Adhesives
8 Global Acrylic Adhesives Market, Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Water-Based
8.3 Solvent-Based
8.4 Reactive
8.5 Other Acrylic Adhesives
9 Global Acrylic Adhesives Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Paper & Packaging
9.3 Automotive and Transportation
9.4 Construction & Furniture
9.5 Woodworking
9.6 Electrical and Electronics
9.7 Consumer Good
9.8 Others
10 Global Acrylic Adhesives Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 America
10.2.1 Argentina
10.2.2 Brazil
10.2.3 Canada
10.2.4 Chile
10.2.5 Colombia
10.2.6 Mexico
10.2.7 Peru
10.2.8 United States
10.2.9 Rest of Americas
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Austria
10.3.2 Belgium
10.3.3 Denmark
10.3.4 Finland
10.3.5 France
10.3.6 Germany
10.3.7 Italy
10.3.8 Netherlands
10.3.9 Norway
10.3.10 Poland
10.3.11 Russia
10.3.12 Spain
10.3.13 Sweden
10.3.14 Switzerland
10.3.15 United Kingdom
10.3.16 Rest of Europe
10.4 Middle East and Africa
10.4.1 Egypt
10.4.2 Israel
10.4.3 Qatar
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 South Africa
10.4.6 United Arab Emirates
10.4.7 Rest of MEA
10.5 Asia-Pacific
10.5.1 Australia
10.5.2 Bangladesh
10.5.3 China
10.5.4 India
10.5.5 Indonesia
10.5.6 Japan
10.5.7 Malaysia
10.5.8 Philippines
10.5.9 Singapore
10.5.10 South Korea
10.5.11 Sri Lanka
10.5.12 Thailand
10.5.13 Taiwan
10.5.14 Rest of Asia-Pacific
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Strategic Initiatives
11.3.1 M&A and Investments
11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
12 Company Profiles
12.1 3M Company
12.2 Ashland India Pvt Ltd
12.3 Avery Dennison Corporation
12.4 Bostik SA
12.5 Dymax Corporation
12.6 Franklin International
12.7 H.B. Fuller
12.8 Henkel AG & Company
12.9 Hexcel Corporation
12.10 Huntsman Advanced Materials
12.11 Illinois Tool Works Inc.
12.12 Jesons Industries Ltd
12.13 Loxeal S.r.l.
12.14 Mactac Americas Company
12.15 MAPEI Inc
12.16 Master Bond Inc.
12.17 Parker Hannifin Corp (LORD Corp)
12.18 Permabond LLC
12.19 Pidilite Industries Limited
12.20 Royal Adhesives & Sealants, LLC
12.21 RPM International Inc.
12.22 Sika AG
12.23 Tesa SE
12.24 Toagosei Co. Ltd
12.25 UPM Raflatac
12.26 Wacker Chemie AG
13 Appendix
