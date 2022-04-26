MEDIA RELEASE - Canada’s government, business and academic leaders gather for PPF’s Canada Growth Summit

| Canada’s government, business and academic leaders gather for PPF’s Canada Growth Summit
#CanadaGrowthSummit
TORONTO, ON, April 26, 2022 – The Public Policy Forum (PPF) is bringing together Canada’s top government and business leaders on April 28, in Toronto, for its sixth annual Canada Growth Summit.
The theme of this year’s Summit is “Transitions to Opportunity” and for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, it will be an in-person, full day event. The Summit will feature discussions around the most pressing policy issues, including how to achieve a path to a net-zero economy, sustainable and inclusive growth, innovation and trade, the state of our airports in a post-pandemic world, and how to champion Canadian innovation in the 21st century.
“As Canada’s economy moves to a long-term growth orientation, we need to build up the physical, intangible and human assets that will shape our economy for decades to come,” said Edward Greenspon, PPF’s President and CEO. “Developing an innovative, competitive, inclusive and sustainable net-zero future will be no small task, and we are looking forward to hearing from our distinguished panelists on how Canada best gets there.”
Key panels and discussions that day will include:
A complete event agenda and list of speakers can be found here.
Event details: What: Canada Growth Summit 2022: Transitions to Opportunity
Where: Metro Toronto Convention Centre
When: Thursday, April 28, 2022
Growth Summit: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Livestream: CPAC.ca
For more information: Troy Aharonian
NATIONAL Public Relations
TAharonian@national.ca
Mobile: 416.803.1804
| About Public Policy Forum
The Public Policy Forum builds bridges among diverse participants in the policy-making process and gives them a platform to examine issues, offer new perspectives and feed fresh ideas into critical policy discussions. We contribute by conducting research on critical issues, convening candid dialogues on research subjects and recognizing exceptional leaders. PPF is an independent, non-partisan charity, whose members are a diverse group of private, public and non-profit organizations.