MEDIA RELEASE - Canada’s government, business and academic leaders gather for PPF’s Canada Growth Summit

TORONTO, ON, April 26, 2022 – The Public Policy Forum (PPF) is bringing together Canada’s top government and business leaders on April 28, in Toronto, for its sixth annual Canada Growth Summit .



The theme of this year’s Summit is “Transitions to Opportunity” and for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, it will be an in-person, full day event. The Summit will feature discussions around the most pressing policy issues, including how to achieve a path to a net-zero economy, sustainable and inclusive growth, innovation and trade, the state of our airports in a post-pandemic world, and how to champion Canadian innovation in the 21st century.



“As Canada’s economy moves to a long-term growth orientation, we need to build up the physical, intangible and human assets that will shape our economy for decades to come,” said Edward Greenspon, PPF’s President and CEO. “Developing an innovative, competitive, inclusive and sustainable net-zero future will be no small task, and we are looking forward to hearing from our distinguished panelists on how Canada best gets there.”



Key panels and discussions that day will include:



Hon. François-Philippe Champagne, Canada’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry will discuss Canada’s economic transition with BNN Bloomberg’s Amanda Lang. Ms. Lang will also lead a fireside chat with Alex Pourbaix, President & CEO of Cenovus Energy about the Oil Sands Pathways to Net Zero initiative.

Dr. Ailish Campbell, Ambassador of Canada to the European Union and Ian McKay, Canadian Ambassador to Japan, will discuss Canada’s role in the Pacific and Atlantic regions.

Hon. Lisa Raitt and Hon. Anne McLellan, co-chairs of the Coalition for a Better Future, will join Mr. Greenspon to talk about the need for an ambitious economic plan to ensure a more prosperous Canada.

Mr. Greenspon will discuss the global impact of the conflict in Ukraine with the Globe and Mail’s Senior International Correspondent, Mark MacKinnon, and Janice Stein, a professor at the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy.

Dr. Mike DeGagné, CEO, Indspire, a national Indigenous charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people, will join Brent Chamberlain, Associate Vice-President, Inclusion, Campus Recruitment and Career Programs, CIBC and Angelin Soosaipillai, Vice-President, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, Mitacs for a discussion on how to build an inclusive Canadian economy. This session will be moderated by Anjum Sultana, PPF’s Fellow and the inaugural Director of Youth Leadership and Policy Advocacy at Plan International Canada.

With the airport industry continuing to recover from the pandemic, Deborah Flint, President & Chief Executive Officer of Greater Toronto Airports Authority and Tamara Vrooman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vancouver International Airport will discuss the path forward for Canada’s airports. Other notable panelists at the Canada Growth Summit include: John Hewie, Microsoft Canada, National Security Officer; Geordie Hungerford, CEO, First Nations Financial Management Board; Dr. Peter Loewen, Director, Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy; and Kikelomo Lawal, Executive Vice-President and Chief Legal Officer, CIBC.



A complete event agenda and list of speakers can be found here .



Event details: What: Canada Growth Summit 2022: Transitions to Opportunity

Where: Metro Toronto Convention Centre

When: Thursday, April 28, 2022

Growth Summit: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Livestream: CPAC.ca





