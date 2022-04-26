Vivos Therapeutics Opens Third U.S. Multidisciplinary Center to Treat Patients Suffering from Sleep Apnea with The Vivos Method

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc . (NASDAQ: VVOS) (“Vivos'' or the “Company''), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities and/or mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring, announced today that Vivos’ medical integration division will open its third U.S. multidisciplinary sleep apnea clinic (known as a Pneusomnia Sleep Center) in May 2022 in Toluca Lake, Calif. The new facility will join existing Pneusomnia Centers in Del Mar and Modesto, Calif.



The Center will be a clinician-owned, Medicare-approved clinic. It will provide a comprehensive array of services that include The Vivos Method treatment for both adults and children, mandibular advancement devices, laser treatment, oral myofunctional therapy, home sleep testing and positive airway pressure (PAP) services. The Center will be led by Dr. Jonathan Greenburg, DDS, a nationally renowned expert in dental sleep medicine and faculty member at The Vivos Institute in Denver, Colo., and Dr. Michael Marsh, MD, an American Board of Internal Medicine diplomate who has practiced internal medicine for over 25 years.

“Combining sleep medicine’s various dental and medical aspects is something that the industry has not yet been able to accomplish in a scalable manner,” said Dr. Marsh. “Our Pneusomnia Center will truly be a one-stop, sleep-focused center for patients in the community to treat their airway issues. Our mission with opening this practice is to have a profound impact on the lives of patients and their families through treating OSA’s root cause once and for all.”

“Over the past 20 years, I have treated thousands of OSA patients using traditional mandibular advancement oral appliances. When I came across The Vivos Method, I immediately knew that the treatment had significant clinical and patient advantages,” added Dr. Greenburg. “Vivos’ breakthrough technology and protocols are changing the face of OSA treatment as we know it today for patients in need all over the country.”

Established in 2021, Vivos’ medical integration division assists Vivos-trained dental practices in establishing clinical collaborations with local primary care physicians; sleep specialists; ear, nose and throat doctors; cardiologists; pediatricians; pulmonologists and other healthcare providers who routinely see or treat patients with sleep and breathing disorders.

The division’s primary objective is to promote The Vivos Method to medical providers and facilitate the potential for mild to moderate OSA patients to gain access to the treatment. Each independent Pneusomnia Center is managed by Vivos under a management and development agreement, which pays Vivos a percentage of all net revenue from sleep-related services. Vivos also collects a development fee for each Pneusomnia Center prior to opening to assist in establishing operational protocols.

About Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment methods for patients suffering from dentofacial abnormalities and/or mild to moderate sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring in adults. The Vivos Method represents the first clinically effective non-surgical, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical and cost-effective solution and has proven effective in approximately 25,000 patients treated worldwide by more than 1,450 trained dentists.

Combining proprietary technologies and protocols that alter the size, shape and position of the tissues that comprise a patient’s upper airway, The Vivos Method opens airway space and may significantly reduce symptoms and conditions associated with mild to moderate OSA, such as lowering Apnea Hypopnea Index scores. Vivos also markets and distributes SleepImage diagnostic technology under its VivoScore program for Home Sleep Testing in adults and children. The Vivos Integrated Practice (VIP) program offers dentists training and other value-added services in connection with using The Vivos Method.



For more information, visit www.vivos.com .



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements of the Company’s management made in connection therewith contain “forward-looking statements” (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, particularly with respect to the public offering described herein. Words such as “aim”, “may”, “could”, “should”, “expects”, “projects,” “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “predicts”, “anticipates”, “hopes”, “estimates” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon several assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Vivos’ control. Actual results (including, without limitation, the results of the new Pneusomnia Centers described herein) may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Vivos’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Vivos’ filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by law, Vivos expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Vivos' expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based.