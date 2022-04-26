E Clinical Trials Solutions Suite Technologies Market Size to Grow by USD 1,2964.0 Million | Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, And Trends | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E Clinical Trials Solutions Suite Technologies Market to reach over USD billion by the year 2028; The global E Clinical Trials Solutions Suite Technologies Market size is expected to reach over USD 1,2964.0 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.10% during the forecast period.



Synopsis:

The E Clinical Trials Solutions Suite Technologies Market is witnessing growth owing to the regulatory requirements associated with the clinical research studies and the increasing operational costs. Moreover, the growing research and development expenditure on the development of drugs by pharma-biotech companies are the prime factors expected to drive the growth of the E Clinical Trials Solutions Suite Technologies Market in the years to come. The government grants to support the clinical trials and the growing adoption of novel software solutions in clinical research are also some of the major factors fueling the growth of the E Clinical Trials Solutions Suite Technologies Market during the forecast period. Besides, the rising adoption of novel software solutions in clinical research is projected to enhance the growth of the E Clinical Trials Solutions Suite Technologies Market during the forecast period. The rising clinical research activities in the developing countries related to clinical research studies are further expected to enhance the E Clinical Trials Solutions Suite Technologies Market during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising clinical research activities in the developing Asian countries and the greater outsourcing of the clinical trials processes to CROs are providing a key opportunity for the growth of the E Clinical Trials Solutions Suite Technologies Market in the upcoming years. Besides the dearth of skilled professionals to operate E Clinical Trials Solutions Suite Technologies Market are limiting the growth of the market during the forecast period. The E Clinical Trials Solutions Suite Technologies Market manage the expertise and clinical technologies to enable acceleration of the clinical development process. The software helps to manage, record data, maintain and track the deadlines, and various E Clinical Trials Solutions Suite Technologies Market includes randomization and trial supply management (RTSM), Clinical trial management system (CTSM), and Clinical data management system (CDMS) which are driving the growth of the E Clinical Trials Solutions Suite Technologies Market during the forecast period.

List of Prominent Players in the E Clinical Trials Solutions Suite Technologies Market:

Oracle Corporation (US)

Medidata Solutions Inc. (US)

Parexel International Corporation (US)

Bio Clinica Inc. (US)

Signant Health (US)

Data Trak International Inc. (US)

ERT (US)

E Clinical Solutions Inc. (US)

Maxis IT Inc. (US)

Bio-Optronics Inc. (US)

Merge Healthcare Incorporated (US)

and Omni Comm Systems Inc. (US)

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the E Clinical Trials Solutions Suite Technologies market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.1% during the forecast period.

The E Clinical Trials Solutions Suite Technologies market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 6,193.91 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,2964.12 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide E Clinical Trials Solutions Suite Technologies market.



E Clinical Trials Solutions Suite Technologies Market is Segmented as Follows:

Product CDMS/EDC Solutions CTMS Solutions eCOA Solutions RTMS Solutions Safety Solutions Analytics and Reporting Platforms Integration Platforms eTMF Others

Delivery Model Web- Based (On-Demand) Model Licensed Enterprise (On-Premise) Model Cloud- Based (SAAS) Model

Clinical Trials Phase Phase I Phase II Phase III Phase IV

End User Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies Contract Research Organizations Consulting Service Companies Medical Device Manufacturers Hospitals Academic Research Institutions

Region North America Asia Pacific Europe Latin America Middle East & Africa



Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The increasing regulatory requirement associated with clinical research studies, and the rising operational cost are the major factors driving the growth of the E Clinical Trials Solutions Suite Technologies Market during the forecast period. The raising government funding and the grants to support the clinical trials and the growth in the customer base for E Clinical Trials Solutions Suite Technologies Market are also prime factors boosting the growth of the E Clinical Trials Solutions Suite Technologies Market during the forecast period. The growing customer base for E Clinical Trials Solutions Suite Technologies Market is also expected to drive market growth in the upcoming years.

Challenges:

The dearth of skilled professionals to operate E Clinical Trials Solutions Suite Technologies Market, and the rising implementation costs associated with E Clinical Trials Solutions Suite Technologies Market are the major factors limiting the growth of the eClinical market growth during the forecast period. The inadequate information about the benefits of E Clinical Trials Solutions Suite Technologies Market among the researchers is also a prime factor hindering the E Clinical Trials Solutions Suite Technologies Market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Trends:

North America region is projected to acquire the largest share of the E Clinical Trials Solutions Suite Technologies Market during the forecast period. The growth of this region is mainly attributed to the early adoption of technology united with many years of research and development in the pharmaceutical sector which is expected to drive the growth of the North American region in the coming years. Besides incentive programs introduced by the government bodies along with the enormous investments from the private sector are expected to drive the E Clinical Trials Solutions Suite Technologies Market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of Asia Pacific is primarily attributed to fewer restrictions for clinical trials and the rising government funding united with prime clinical studies being outsourced to the technologically rich countries and regions which have pushed the e-clinical market in the Asia Pacific region by an enormous margin.

Recent Developments:

• In May 2021, the Tasmanian Government combined with Oracle Corporations to custom its health management system to manage the coronavirus vaccination program.

• In April 2021, Signant Health declared the promotion of electric informed consent offerings and boost the capabilities with the latest release of Smart Signals™ eConsent. The prime product functionality updates and tier-up license options offer spencer much control over gaining electric informed agreement and re-consent for study design.

The report on the E Clinical Trials Solutions Suite Technologies Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the E Clinical Trials Solutions Suite Technologies Market?

How will the E Clinical Trials Solutions Suite Technologies Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the E Clinical Trials Solutions Suite Technologies Market?

What is the E Clinical Trials Solutions Suite Technologies market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the E Clinical Trials Solutions Suite Technologies Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “E Clinical Trials Solutions Suite Technologies Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Forecast, Regional Analysis, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered

• Product

• CDMS/EDC Solutions

• CTMS Solutions

• eCOA Solutions

• RTMS Solutions

• Safety Solutions

• Analytics and Reporting Platforms

• Integration Platforms

• eTMF

• Others



• Delivery Mode

• Web-based (on-demand) Model

• Licensed enterprise (on-premise) Model

• Cloud-based (saas) Model



• Clinical trials Phase

• Phase I

• Phase II

• Phase III

• Phase IV



• End User

• Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

• Contract Research Organizations

• Consulting Service Companies

• Medical Device Manufacturers

• Hospitals

• Academic Research Institutions



Region & Counties Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico



• Europe

• U.K

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest Of Middle East & Africa



Companies Covered

• Oracle Corporation (US)



• Medidata Solutions Inc. (US)



• Parexel International Corporation (US)



• Bio Clinica Inc. (US)



• Signant Health (US)



• Data trak International Inc. (US)



• ERT (US)



• eClinical Solutions Inc. (US)



• Maxis IT Inc. (US)



• Bio-Optronics Inc. (US)



• Merge Healthcare Incorporated (US)



• and Omni Comm Systems Inc. (US)



Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

