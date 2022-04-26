New York, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D Printing Polymer Material Market for Medical Application Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Material and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06269971/?utm_source=GNW

Polymer 3D printing is increasingly used in different application industries, particularly in the medical field.The global 3D printing polymer material market for medical application is segmented on the basis of material, application, and geography.



Increasing use of 3D printing in dentistry for various applications and high demand for 3D printed hearing aids drive the market growth.Players operating in the 3D printing polymer material market for medical application focus on making new and innovative polymers for medical 3D printing.



New product innovations would offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the 3D printing polymer material during the forecast period. However, the availability of substitute products hampers the growth of the 3D printing polymer material market for medical application.



Based on application, the global 3D printing polymer material market for medical application is segmented into dental and hearing aids.The dental segment held a larger market share in 2020.



The segment has surfaced as a prominent application area in the market due to the increasing application of various polymer materials in 3D dental structures. Additionally, polymer-based materials find extensive application in the dental segment as these materials help obtain complex-shaped 3D designs with a high accuracy essential for the prosthetic dentistry.



In 2020, North America held the largest revenue share of the global 3D printing polymer material market for medical application.The North American market comprises the US, Canada, and Mexico.



The US contributes majorly to the 3D printing polymer material market for medical application.North America is witnessing an increasing demand for hearing aid devices, which would provide lucrative opportunities for the 3D polymer material manufacturers to expand their market share in the region during the forecast period.



Due to the high demand for hearing aid devices because of the rise in the deaf population and wide applications of these materials in the medical field, the 3D printing polymers materials market for medical applications is flourishing in North America.



Evonik Industries AG; STRATASYS LTD; Formlabs; Henkel AG & COMPANY, KGAA; Arkema; BASF SE; Roboze; Bionic Production GmbH; Orion Additive Manufacturing GmbH; and Solvay S.A. are a few players operating in the global 3D printing polymer material market for medical application. These market players operate their production and distribution services in various countries worldwide, which helps them in catering to a wider customer base. Players operating in the 3D printing polymer material market for medical application focus on providing high quality products to meet the customer demand.



The overall global 3D printing polymer material market size for medical application has been derived using both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the 3D printing polymer material market for medical application.

