eMagin Corporation to Present at Display Week 2022

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, N.Y., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eMagin Corporation (NYSE American: EMAN), a leader in the development, design and manufacture of high-resolution OLED microdisplays for AR/VR and other near-eye imaging products, today announced its chief executive officer, Andrew Sculley, will present at the SID/DSCC Business Conference at Display Week 2022, May 8-13 in San Jose, California. Hosted by the Society for Information Display, the event is the industry’s largest conference devoted to the display market. The Company will also host an exhibit of its current product line, including its dPd™ Direct Patterning OLED Microdisplay Technology.



2022 SID/DSCC Business Conference at Display Week

Speaker: eMagin CEO Andrew Sculley

Title: 10,000 Nits Full-Color OLED Microdisplay for VR

Abstract: In November 2021, eMagin demonstrated a 10,000 cd/m2 single-layer, full-color, directly-patterned OLED microdisplay. With over two decades of experience in shipping OLED microdisplays, eMagin is in discussions with tier-one consumer, industrial, and military customers globally to bring best-in-class OLED technology for VR, AR, night-vision, range-finder, medical laser, surgical, helmet, and hunting scope applications. Mr. Sculley will discuss the technology, market requirements, customer feedback, and eMagin’s goal of a 30,000 cd/m2 OLED microdisplay.

Date: May 9

Display Week 2022

Booth: 1638

Venue: San Jose McEnery Convention Center

Dates: May 10-12



For more information and to register for the conference, visit www.displayweek.org.

About eMagin

eMagin is the leader in OLED microdisplay technology, enabling the visualization of digital information and imagery for world-class customers in the military, consumer, medical and industrial markets. The Company invents, engineers and manufactures display technologies of the future and is the only manufacturer of OLED displays in the United States. eMagin's Direct Patterning Technology (dPd™) will transform the way the world consumes information. Since 2001, eMagin's microdisplays have been used in AR/VR, aircraft helmets, heads-up display systems, thermal scopes, night vision goggles, future weapon systems and a variety of other applications. For more information, please visit www.emagin.com.

Contact:

eMagin Corporation

Mark Koch, Chief Financial Officer

845-838-7900

investorrelations@emagin.com

Sharon Merrill Associates, Inc.

Nicholas Manganaro

617-542-5300

eman@investorrelations.com