Vimeo Delivers Enterprise-Grade Video Solutions on Google Cloud Marketplace

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO), the world’s leading all-in-one video software solution, today announced the availability of its enterprise video offerings to developers directly on the Google Cloud Marketplace, making it easier and more accessible for businesses of all kinds to integrate video across their operations.



Built on industry-leading transcoding and delivery infrastructure, Vimeo provides enterprise-level video software for businesses to create, manage, deliver and monetize video, securely and with ease. Large companies such as Zendesk, Rite Aid, Paychex, and Nasdaq use Vimeo’s software today to unlock enhanced features and services, including:

Virtual event and webinar tools - Produce secure, high-quality virtual streaming experiences, from webinars and company all hands to large-scale virtual events.

- Produce secure, high-quality virtual streaming experiences, from webinars and company all hands to large-scale virtual events. Video asset management - Build a centralized, customizable video library for teams to organize, search, and share live and on-demand video.

- Build a centralized, customizable video library for teams to organize, search, and share live and on-demand video. Advanced security and controls - Gain enterprise-grade security controls including comprehensive training, dedicated account management, SSO, eCDN, and more.

- Gain enterprise-grade security controls including comprehensive training, dedicated account management, SSO, eCDN, and more. Content monetization - Access diverse monetization models for a universal purchasing experience across the web and apps.

- Access diverse monetization models for a universal purchasing experience across the web and apps. Marketing and analytics tools - Leverage a portfolio of marketing and analytics tools to engage audiences and monitor how viewers are tuning in.



“Video has become an increasingly vital tool for businesses of all kinds to operate successfully,” said Richard Bloom, SVP of Business Development, Vimeo. “Vimeo’s software is revolutionizing how we use video to work better, empowering anyone to easily create, manage, and distribute video at scale and bringing greater context and efficiency to workstreams. Today we’re thrilled to extend the power of enterprise-grade video to the customers of Google Cloud.”

“With thousands of new uploads each day, Vimeo continues to lead the way for seamless enterprise-grade video experiences,” said Anil Jain, Global Managing Director for Media & Entertainment Industry Solutions, Google Cloud. “By bringing Vimeo’s world-class video offerings onto Google Cloud Marketplace, we are excited to help the company serve their customers more efficiently, quickly, and at scale.”