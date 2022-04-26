New Commission Earnings Forecasting Solution from Xactly Stops Companies From Being Blindsided by Unexpected Commission Expenses

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xactly , the leader in intelligent revenue solutions, announces the addition of Commission Earnings Forecasting to the Xactly Intelligent Revenue Platform. Combining the accuracy of AI-backed sales forecasts with the commissions calculation engine used by thousands of customers, this solution not only eliminates lengthy manual processes but also reduces financial risk related to unexpected commissions expenses.



To plan accruals and future cash positions, finance teams have historically been forced to calculate expected commissions payments manually, using static data exported from disparate systems. Deals in the pipeline frequently move in and out of the forecast, making it hard to predict sales bookings and associated commissions. Without a direct connection between always-current pipeline data and actual commission plan structure, these manual calculations were outdated the moment they were complete.

Xactly Commission Earnings Forecasting solves this problem by leveraging two revenue operations systems in concert. Feeding the same data that CROs and sales leaders use to forecast expected sales for both current and future financial periods into the engine used to calculate actual commissions payments, complete with all kickers, SPIFs and other incentive programs, finance teams can reliably predict future payments. With this level of automation, projections can quickly be updated as often as desired, substantially reducing the risk of being surprised by unexpected compensation expenses.

“Everyone wants to know what is coming, companies are being blindsided because they don’t have the knowledge they need, especially around expense exposure. Sales leaders want to have their reps focus on the right deals and achieve more. Finance needs precision on specific opportunities closing and the overall forecast to properly accrue. Getting ahead of these issues equips both sales and finance leaders with data and the strategic agility to improve revenue quality,” said Jim Eberlin, General Manager, Xactly Forecasting. “Never has there been a better way to get more accuracy in commission spend while controlling costs and increasing revenue.”

About Xactly

Xactly has helped thousands of companies and millions of sellers around the world beat their revenue targets. Using Xactly’s solutions, leaders look past the current quarter to create revenue streams for long-term growth. The Xactly Intelligent Revenue Platform marries artificial intelligence and 17 years of proprietary data in easy-to-use applications. Sentiment, process, and trend analysis come together to form accurate machine forecasts. Quick identification and implementation of revenue plans, quotas, and territory improvements are easy. And, rapid calculation of even the most complex compensation plans keeps sales reps motivated and on track.

This makes the Xactly Intelligent Revenue Platform the only solution that aligns seller behavior with boardroom strategy to create a resilient, predictable, and profitable business. To learn more about Xactly and the latest issues and trends in intelligent revenue, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and visit https://www.xactlycorp.com .

