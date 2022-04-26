ReShape Lifesciences to Present at the Q2 Investor Summit

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReShape Lifesciences™ (Nasdaq: RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss and metabolic health solutions company, today announced that Bart Bandy, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tom Stankovich, Chief Financial Officer, will present a company overview at the Q2 Investor Summit on Wednesday, May 4 at 9:30 a.m. ET. The Investor Summit is an independent investor conference focused on connecting companies with qualified investors who intend to buy on the open market.



Mr. Bandy and Mr. Stankovich will present to members of the Philadelphia Securities Association (PSA) on May 2, 2022. Click here for more information about this members only event: https://philasecurities.com/upcoming-programs/reshape-lifesciences-may-2nd/.

“During our in-person presentations at the Q2 Investor Summit and PSA, we will highlight our next-generation Lap-Band® program, celebrating its 21st year as the only FDA approved, insurance reimbursed surgical weight loss device, as well as our suite of physician-led weight loss support solutions,” stated Mr. Bandy. “We will also outline the success of our recently initiated, multi-tiered, direct-to-consumer marketing campaign, which has led to a surge in demand for Lap-Band procedures, allowing us to achieve a more than 20 percent increase in revenue, year-over-year, for 2021.”

ReShape Lifesciences’ management team will be available for one-on-one meetings during the Investor Summit. The conference is complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration. To schedule a meeting with management outside of the conference, contact Michael Miller with Rx Communications at mmiller@rxir.com.

A live webcast of the Investor Summit presentation will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of ReShape’s website at: https://ir.reshapelifesciences.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay will be available on the company’s website for a period of 90 days after the conference.

About ReShape Lifesciences™

ReShape Lifesciences™ is America's premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® Program provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The ReShape Vest™ System is an investigational (outside the U.S.) minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery. It helps enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy. reshapecare™ is a virtual weight-management program that supports lifestyle changes for all weight-loss patients led by board certified health coaches to help them keep the weight off over time. The recently launched ReShape Marketplace™ is an online collection of quality wellness products curated for all consumers to help them achieve their health goals. For more information, please visit www.reshapelifesciences.com

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "may," "intend," "will," "continue," "future," other words of similar meaning and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements about our expectation that the marketing campaign should continue to promote increased demand for Lap-Band procedures and, thus, potentially a significant increase in revenues for ReShape. These and additional risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors identified as "risk factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We are providing this information as of the date of this press release and do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACTS

ReShape Lifesciences Investor Contact:

Thomas Stankovich

Chief Financial Officer

949-276-6042

ir@ReShapeLifesci.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Rx Communications Group

Michael Miller

(917)-633-6086

mmiller@rxir.com