STRONG/MDI To Open a New Screen Finishing Facility In Belgium with Lemmens S.A. to Service Europe and the Middle East

JOLIETTE, Quebec, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRONG/MDI Screen Systems, Inc. (“STRONG/MDI”) a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (“Ballantyne Strong” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: BTN) and a leader in manufacturing state-of-the-art cinema screens, announced today that it has entered into a cooperative agreement with Lemmens S.A., located in Sprimont, Belgium, to facilitate expedited screen shipments for cinema industry customers in Europe and the Middle East.



The new agreement will utilize Lemmens’ modern high-tech facility and STRONG/MDI’s proprietary screen manufacturing processes to facilitate quick-ship screen deliveries to cinema operators in Europe and the Middle East. Customers with requirements for urgent screen deliveries will be able to receive shipments in less than ten days from the new quick-ship program.

"We are delighted with this new collaboration, which we believe will greatly reduce waiting and delivery times for urgent screen orders for clients in Europe and the Middle East," said François Barrette, Senior Vice President & General Manager for STRONG/MDI. "In helping to eliminate unnecessary delays, we see this agreement as highly beneficial to our valued customers in these expanding exhibition sectors.”

“We have searched long and hard over the past couple of years for the right solution to provide our exhibitors in Europe and the Middle East with STRONG/MDI screens through an expedited quick-ship program. We now have the answer with our new partnership with Lemmens in Belgium,” said Ray Boegner, President of STRONG/MDI.

“We’re happy to be working with STRONG/MDI in this arrangement that will allow us to develop a new division within our company and apply our years of experience in processing and delivering quality products throughout the regions we service and beyond!” stated Mr. Francy Lemmens, Managing Director of Lemmens S.A. "Our entire team is looking forward to working with STRONG/MDI to provide this valuable service to our customers in the EMEA market.”

The new quick-ship program is expected to be on-line and operational by June 1, 2022.

Those looking for more information on product developed by STRONG/MDI Screen Systems can contact the sales team by phone at +01 450 755-3795 or via email info@strongmdi.com. For EMEA customers, please contact Mr. Bernard Collard at +32 477 49 49 39 or via email bernard.collard@strongmdi.com.

About Ballantyne Strong, Inc. and STRONG/MDI Screen Systems, Inc.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. is a diversified holding company with operations and investments across a broad range of industries. The Company’s Strong Entertainment business unit includes STRONG/MDI Screen Systems (www.strongmdi.com), the leading premium screen and projection coatings supplier in the world and Strong Technical Services (www.strong-tech.com), which provides comprehensive managed service offerings with 24/7/365 support nationwide to ensure solution uptime and availability. Ballantyne Strong also holds stakes in GreenFirst Forest Products Inc., Firefly, Inc, and FG Financial Group, Inc.

About Lemmens S.A.

Founded in 1919 by a single man, the Lemmens company today has more than 60 employees in Belgium, France and Luxembourg and remains one of the last Belgian companies active in the field of wire rope processing. The company, which was only a small local business in its beginnings, gradually adapted to market demands and trends, thus extending its activity to all lifting and handling products, while maintaining its unique expertise in the field of cable and its transformation. Utilizing their experienced staff and advanced high frequency welding technologies, Lemmens has grown into one of the industry leaders in fabricating custom tarpaulins and tents in Western Europe. More information about the Company can be found at www.lemmens-cables.be/.

