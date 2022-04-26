Myovant Sciences to Host Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on May 10, 2022

BASEL, Switzerland, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) today announced it will host a webcast and conference call to discuss corporate updates and financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year 2021, ended March 31, 2022. The webcast and conference call will be held at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time on May 10, 2022.



Investors and the general public may access a live webcast of the call by visiting the investor relations page of Myovant’s website at https://investors.myovant.com/. Institutional investors and analysts may also participate in the conference call by dialing 1-800-891-3840 in the U.S. or +1-785-424-1677 from outside the U.S. and reference password MYOVQ421.

A replay of the webcast, along with the earnings press release and presentation materials, can be found on Myovant’s investor relations website for a period of one year.

ABOUT MYOVANT SCIENCES

Myovant Sciences is a healthcare company focused on redefining care through differentiated solutions in high unmet need areas within women’s health and hormone-sensitive oncology. Founded in 2016, Myovant has executed five successful Phase 3 clinical trials across oncology and women’s health leading to two regulatory approvals by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for men with advanced prostate cancer and women with heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids, respectively, as well as regulatory approvals by the European Commission and the United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for women with symptomatic uterine fibroids. Additionally, Myovant has two regulatory submissions under review, a Marketing Authorization Application in advanced prostate cancer and a supplemental New Drug Application in endometriosis-associated pain. Myovant is conducting a Phase 3 study to evaluate the prevention of pregnancy in women with uterine fibroids or endometriosis. Myovant is also developing MVT-602, an investigational oligopeptide kisspeptin-1 receptor agonist, which has completed a Phase 2a study for female infertility as part of assisted reproduction. Sumitovant Biopharma, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd., is Myovant’s majority shareholder. For more information, please visit www.myovant.com. Follow @Myovant on Twitter and LinkedIn.

