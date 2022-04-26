Paltalk Launches Mobile Backgammon Game

Interactive with Real-Time Voice and Video

JERICHO, NY, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Paltalk, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALT) (“Paltalk,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”), a leading communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications, is pleased to announce the launch of its mobile backgammon game enabling Paltalk users to play with friends, other users or privately with real-time voice and video.

Paltalk believes that providing additional interactive offerings and content on its platforms, such as mobile backgammon, will lead to increased user engagement. The Company believes that existing subscribers will introduce mobile games to potential new subscribers.

Mobile backgammon was initially released on Android and is expected to become available on Desktop by the end of the second quarter of 2022.

Jason Katz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Paltalk, commented, “Our release of mobile backgammon demonstrates our ability to develop additional applications and content to offer our subscribers in utilizing our real-time voice and video capabilities. We are always looking to increase our subscribers’ usage within our platform and expect to release a third mobile game shortly as we further build out our offering of online games.”

About Paltalk, Inc.

Paltalk, Inc. is a communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications. Our product portfolio includes Paltalk and Camfrog, which together host one of the world’s largest collections of video-based communities. Our other products include Tinychat and Vumber. The Company has an over 20-year history of technology innovation and holds 18 patents.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the impact that interactive offerings and content, including online games, will have on user engagement and the timing of, and our ability to, release new mobile games. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to retain the listing of its common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our results of operations and our business; our ability to effectively market and generate revenue from our applications; our ability to release new applications or improve upon or add features to existing applications on schedule or at all; risks and uncertainties related to our increasing focus on the use of new and novel technologies to enhance our applications, and our ability to timely complete development of applications using new technologies; our ability to effectively secure new software development and licensing customers; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the use of the internet and privacy and protection of user data; risks related to our holdings of digital tokens, including risks related to the volatility of the trading price of digital tokens and our ability to convert digital tokens into fiat currency; and our ability to manage our partnerships and strategic alliances. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

