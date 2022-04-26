US Nuclear Corp. Announces Annual 2021 Financial Results

LOS ANGELES, CA., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – US Nuclear Corp. (OTC-QB: UCLE), a leading manufacturer of advanced radiation, chemical, and biological detection and smart UAV instrumentation, announced the annual results for the year ended December 31, 2021.

2021 Annual Highlights

Total sales revenue of $2,137,607 compared to $1,752,976 the previous year, an increase of 21.9%

Net loss (including stock-based transactions) of $1,876,684 as the company continues to recover post-pandemic

Gross margin was a solid 64.4% as compared to 27.1% the previous year

Other expense was $514,495, a decrease of $939,562 from the previous year

Robust order backlog more than $1,000,000 going into 2022

Robert Goldstein, CEO of US Nuclear Corp., commented:

“We are continuing to recover post-pandemic as our sales revenue grew 21.9% from 2020. Most notably, we have expanded our gross margins to a phenomenal 64.4%, as compared to 27.1% the previous year. The large increase in our gross margins was due to recent product price increases, cutting back on costs, and improving our production efficiency.

We are incredibly excited about our new startup subsidiary, Cali From Above, which began operations in April 2021 and is already generating positive net revenue. Cali From Above is a nimble, independent one-stop-shop for drones of many brands, drone accessories, drone services, in-person pilot training especially for police and firefighters. We expect drone-related business will continue to surge in the coming months and years.

We also have several other powerful tailwinds to give us momentum going forward into 2022 and beyond. We have seen a recent surge in demand for clean power sources due to climate change policies, which in turn are driving increased construction of nuclear power plants across the world. Nuclear power is the safest and cleanest 24/7 continuous fuel available to power these electric generators, and countries are investing significant money to increase nuclear power production. Furthermore, small modular nuclear reactors are quickly gaining traction as a way to scale up power production, and just recently the US Department of Defense signed off on a project to build a prototype mobile microreactor. The Defense Department said it “uses 30 terawatt-hours of electricity per year and more than 10 million gallons (37.9 million liters) of fuel per day, and it expects energy demands to increase with America’s transition to an electrical, non-tactical vehicle fleet.” Nuclear power is instrumental to the world’s future energy demands, and it follows that radiation detection instrumentation is in demand. We have already been bidding on several large-scale nuclear power projects, and expect these trends will continue to drive up our revenue.”

US NUCLEAR CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020

2021 2020 Sales $ 2,137,607 $ 1,752,976 Cost of sales 760,955 1,278,469 Gross profit 1,376,652 474,507 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 2,738,841 2,558,553 Loss from operations (1,362,189) (2,084,046) Other income (expense) Writedown of investments - - Interest expense (11,001) (45,860) Other income 2,950 - Change in value of derivative liability - (126,623) Amortization of debt discount - (462,963) Gain on forgiveness of debt 329,018 - Equity loss in investment (835,462) (818,611) Total other income (expense) (514,495) (1,454,057) Loss before provision for income taxes (1,876,684) (3,538,103) Provision for income taxes - - Net loss $ (1,876,684) $ (3,538,103) Deemed dividend for downround provision in warrants (52,861) - Net loss attributed to common stockholders $ (1,935,707) $ (3,538,103) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 27,375,508 22,080,873 Loss per shares - basic and diluted $ (0.07) $ (0.16)



