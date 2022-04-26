SFLMaven Announces Another Explosive Thursday Night Auction, Pulling in $247k in Sales on Thursday April 21

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company") ( www.sflmaven.com ), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is excited to announce unaudited performance results for the week ended Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Total Sales of $273k for seven days ended Apr 21

Apr 21 Thursday Night Auction Sales of more than 247k

The April 21 auction was highlighted by the sale of a Chopard La Strada 18k gold 16.33ct VS natural diamond cluster link necklace for approximately $12k and a heavy 14k white gold 185.60CT diamond & Fancy cut amethyst wide bracelet for just under $9,700.

“Our core business performance so far in 2022 has afforded us greater strategic latitude to accomplish new goals and expand in new directions,” noted Joseph Ladin, CEO of SFLMaven. “That performance has continued in April with another stellar week that would have been one of our best ever if not for the extraordinary rate of growth we have seen so far in 2022. We look forward to further contributions in that direction from our expansion to accept Bitcoin and our upcoming Metaverse presence. In the meantime, please join us for our next Thursday Night Auction event this week. We have some remarkable pieces up for the bidding!”

Visit the Company’s eBay store ( www.ebay.com/str/sflmavenantiquesjewelryfineart ) for more information or to participate in SFLMaven’s upcoming Famous Thursday Night Auction event.

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM) is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to a global base of discerning patrons. Famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store, SFLMaven has driven over $140 million in sales since inception, earning more than 100k positive reviews along the way. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.sflmaven.com .

