Quantum Computing Inc.’s (QCI) Rebel Brown to Present at IQT Spring 2022: "A Framework for Organizations to Plan Quantum Computing Adoption"

LEESBURG, Va., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Rebel Brown, Vice President of Strategy for Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI) (NASDAQ: QUBT), the leading provider of ready-to-run quantum software for complex computations. Rebel is responsible for QCI’s overarching go-to-market and product strategy, as well as product marketing, investor and media relations, and marketing operations.

WHAT: Rebel will present a 15-minute virtual talk entitled “A Framework for Organizations to Plan Quantum Computing Adoption.”

WHERE: Register at https://iqtevent.com/sandiego/.

WHEN: Wednesday, May 11th, 1:30pm PDT

WHY: Organizations that get started with quantum computing now, will have a significant competitive advantage over those that continue to wait. However, the complexity of quantum software development is forcing enterprises to invest significantly in elite quantum expertise just to explore quantum-possible use cases for their potential business value.

Quantum computing expert Rebel Brown will present the ‘Path 2 Quantum’ (P2Q) framework, a comprehensive and strategic four-phased approach that helps organizations identify their best possible path to quantum computing for solving practical and often critical use cases. P2Q enables enterprises to benefit from comprehensive and accelerated quantum exploration with greatly reduced investment and risk.

