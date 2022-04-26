Outlook on the Breathable Films Global Market to 2027 - by Material, Technology, End-use and Region

Dublin, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breathable Films Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global breathable films market reached a value of US$ 3.33 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 5.34 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 7.50% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Breathable films are manufactured using thermoplastic resins via extrusion technology. They are waterproof, environment-friendly, and permeable to gases and water vapors on account of the presence of open cells throughout their mass. They are considered a cost-effective solution for manufacturing personal hygiene products, such as disposable sanitary napkins, baby diapers, and adult incontinences pads, due to their moisture locking properties. In addition, they are utilized in mattresses, protective clothing, isolation clothing, disposable supplies, and surgical gowns, which are employed in the healthcare sector. They can also be laminated with non-woven fabric composites using adhesive or a point-bonding calendar to produce soft textiles.



Breathable Films Market Trends:

The outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has surged the need for personal protective equipment (PPE) and other essential medical supplies across the globe. This represents one of the key factors propelling the market growth. Besides this, the increasing demand for feminine hygiene products on account of schemes and programs undertaken by governments of numerous countries to improve the distribution network of sanitary napkins is contributing to the market growth.

Moreover, regular diapers lead to a massive amount of untreated waste and land pollution. This, coupled with the rising environmental concerns and the growing awareness among parents about the proper hygiene of babies, is augmenting the application of breathable films in biodegradable diapers. Furthermore, a rise in the geriatric population with high obesity rates is resulting in the increasing incidences of adult incontinence, which, in turn, is contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the growing investments in real estate projects are anticipated to positively influence the adoption of breathable films in the construction industry.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global breathable films market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on material, technology and end use.



Breakup by Material:

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Monolithic

Micro-Porous

Breakup by End Use:

Hygiene and Personal Care

Medical

Packaging

Construction

Textile

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being American Polyfilm Inc., Arkema S.A., Berry Global Inc, Covestro AG, Daika Kogyo Co. Ltd., Fatra as (Agrofert), Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Nitto Denko Corporation, RKW Group, Skymark Packaging International Inc., Sunplac Corporation and Trioworld Industrier AB.



