Sewer Cable Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

To effectively compete in the market, these manufacturers are partnering with local distributors and online platform providers to reach their target audience.



For instance, RIDGID sells its sewer cables via various e-commerce platforms, including Amazon.com, to reach residential end user segment. Several well-known brands have collaborated with local distributors as well. For instance, Duracable has a long list of authorized distributors including EPL Solutions (US), Western Drain Supply (US), Winnipeg MB Canada (Canada), and CPR Supplies Duracable and repair center (US). Apart from partnering with distributors, manufacturers also offer repair services via various repair centers located in key revenue generating regions. These repair centers offer repair and maintenance services to the customers, thereby helping manufacturers create a loyal customer base. Therefore, key trends in the global sewer cable market circulates around strengthening distribution network and offer high quality repair services.



In 2020, North America dominated the sewer cable market, followed by Europe and APAC.Rising urbanization and building activities are bolstering the sewage and drain business in North America.



Sewage cables are in high demand in the region as sewer cleaning service providers and individuals are well-versed with the technology.The low entry barrier and inexpensive CAPEX for sewer cable production have resulted in an increase in the number of sewer cable producers in North America.



A consistent rise in the number of manufacturers supplying products at reasonable costs is one of the key factors driving the expansion of the sewer cable market in this region.



Many sewage cable producers are based in Europe.They are mostly concentrated in Germany, the UK, and the Netherlands.



Sewer cable models from these manufacturers are sold to a wide range of consumers, including residential customers, business building customers, and municipalities. Wymefa B.V. (Netherlands), REMS GmbH & Co KG (Germany), Cabere GmbH (Germany), Lehmann GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), and Ferguson Plc are a few of the leading sewer cable producers functional in Europe. The European Union emphasizes sewage systems, regardless of whether they are residential, commercial, or municipal, and as a result, the demand for sewer machines is at an all-time high in the region. The APAC area, on the other hand, is expected to develop at the quickest rate throughout the projection period. Growing populations and increased demand for utility services in countries like China, India, and Japan are some of the reasons driving market expansion. In 2020, China was the region’s leading sewage cable market, followed by Japan and South Korea. The COVID-19 pandemic has a severe impact on the sewer cable market growth, specifically in the developed nations. The purchase of new sewer machines has lowered owing to the low demand for sewage cleaning services. Hence, the demand for sewer cable is reduced, which directly affected the market growth.



The global outbreak of COVID-19 has led to a spike in the adoption of sewer machines, along with associated accessories such as cables.The increase in frequency of sewage cleaning activities is majorly associated with the rise in the use of paper towels and wipes across the world, which lead to the frequent clogging of drains and sewer lines.



A rise in frequency of sewer cleaning activities reflected in higher procurement rate of sewer cleaning machine as well as sewer cable (as replacement cable). Thus, the sewer cable market players witnessed growth in their monthly, half-yearly, and annual sales in 2020.



The overall size of the sewer cable market has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.Exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the sewer cable market with respect to all the segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants, including valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the sewer cable market. The key companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include Hongli Pipe Machinery; General Wire Spring Co.; MyTana LLC; SEWER CABLE EQUIPMENT COMPANY.; Coast Manufacturing; DURACABLE; Electric Eel Manufacturing; Ferguson Enterprises, LLC.; RJM Equipment Sales, Inc; Spartan Tool; Trojan Worldwide Inc; Drain Cables Direct (DCD); Gorlitz Sewer & Drain, Inc.; Milwaukee Tool; and RIDGID.

