Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Eloise at Grant Park

ATLANTA, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the highly anticipated opening of the townhome collection at Eloise at Grant Park, a community of 12 townhome and 18 condominium home designs just minutes from Grant Park. Home buyers are encouraged to schedule an appointment at the sales center at 500 Amsterdam Ave NE, Suite M in Atlanta.

The townhome collection at Eloise at Grant Park offers three-story homes with a rooftop terrace and three distinct floor plans. The townhomes range from 2 to 3 bedrooms and 2.5 to 3.5 baths, with open floor plans and designer-curated finish packages. Other features include two-car garages and spectacular wooded views from each rooftop terrace. Homeowners will enjoy the charm of historic Grant Park, as well as the convenience of living only minutes from the Atlanta BeltLine and less than three miles from downtown Atlanta.

“Our community offers modern floor plans designed for today’s homebuyers within Atlanta’s largest historic district,” said Jonathan Carter, Toll Brothers Division President of the Atlanta Urban Division. “The exceptional design of each townhome and the outstanding location combine to provide a truly desirable urban lifestyle.”

The stacks collection of condominium home designs at Eloise at Grant Park is anticipated to open later this year. For more information on Eloise at Grant Park and Toll Brothers communities throughout Georgia, call (855) 229-5676 or visit TollBrothers.com/GA

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986.

Toll Brothers was named the World's Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine's 2022 survey of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored.

