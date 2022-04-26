UMAV’S COSTIN AIRPORT PASSES FDOT INSPECTION

Port St. Joe-Wewahitchka, Florida, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UAV Corp (OTC Pink: UMAV) Passes FDOT (Florida Department of Transportation Aviation Office) inspection as UAV Corp’s Skyborne Technology prepares for upcoming flights tests for the new Lighter Than Air Detachable Drone “LTATDD SA-70.”

The semi-rigid seven story high LTA drone for manned, remotely piloted and or tether operations will be going through one final inflation test currently scheduled for the week of May 1, 2022 prior to its maiden flight tests now scheduled for June 2022 predicated on FAA approval. Specifically, the flight deck will be inserted into the outer envelope prior to wiring harness integration and one full engine frame assembly will be mounted onto the ship as a total fit check. “We are excited to have the LTATDD SA 70-12 in final preparation for flight. It has been challenging with long wait times for certain critical parts due to COVID supply chain equipment delivery delays. The end product will be worth the wait for our shareholders,” stated Michael Lawson CEO.

Bids for the $1,034,000 in infrastructure support / to develop UAV Corp’s Skyborne hangar and operations facility in Port St. Joe Florida are due May 20, 2022 and will be awarded May 24, 2022 at the regularly scheduled meeting of the Gulf County Board of Commissioners, this according to Jim McKnight, Executive Director Gulf County Economic Development Coalition. “I visited Skyborne Technology’s Wewahitchka manufacturing facility yesterday and found the airship/drone quite impressive due to the detail and craftmanship. Gulf County and the State of Florida are excited by the progress and look forward to witnessing the ship in the air!” stated Jim McKnight, Executive Director Gulf County Economic Development Coalition.

“Even though this has been a much longer journey than we planned for, it is exciting to see the investments that UMAV have made in our new technology and the airport with additional increased value expected once the planned infrastructure improvements are completed. This shows the value of our public /private partnership with Gulf County and Gulf Coast State College are paying off for both our investors and shareholders “stated Billy Robinson, Chairman.

About UAV Corp

UAV Corp (UMAV) is a Research and Development holding company with a focus on Communication Aerospace and Environmental Solutions. Researchers at UAV Corp are actively engaged in solving transformative problems for the government and commercial clients. We are working on a wide range of topics including but not limited to advanced communication, Lighter than Air and Drone Technology and low altitude analysis of carbon dioxide (CO2) conversion, new energy processes, biomass conversion, energy efficiency crop and mining management. UAVs wholly owned subsidiary Skyborne Technology, Inc. has significant investments in research & development of Intellectual Property and proprietary designs in areas covering semi-rigid and rigid lighter than air designs, reverse-ballonet technology, mooring and hybrid propulsion that have competitive advantages for both its Spherical and Cylinder Class tether/lighter than air designed drones. Skyborne Technology has a manufacturing facility in Wewahitchka, Florida and owns the airport in Port St. Joe, Florida for manned and unmanned operations. Skyborne Central America, LLC a wholly owned subsidiary pursues unique business opportunities in the Caribbean, Central America, and Mexico for the Lighter Than Air Detachable Drone “LTATDD SA-70 systems and advanced UAS capabilities.

