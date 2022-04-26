Wetland Studies and Solutions, Inc. Adopts Ecobot Company-Wide

ASHEVILLE, N.C., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Construction software company Ecobot today announced that leading environmental and cultural resource consulting firm Wetland Studies and Solutions, Inc. (WSSI), a Davey Tree Expert Company, has adopted Ecobot across the organization, supporting its goal to optimize the workflows of WSSI's field and office employees. The initial launch group includes 49 environmental scientists, project managers, and geospatial analysts who are now using the platform.

Ecobot is a cloud-based platform solution that streamlines collaboration between remote teams, eliminates workflow redundancy, automates quality assurance, and enables consultants to deliver more accurate, robust, and consistent data to their clients. Cofounded by a wetland scientist, the solution mirrors industry-standard workflows for data collection.

As the preeminent organization of its kind in the Mid-Atlantic, WSSI has consulted on more than 10,000 projects across 400,000+ acres. These include some of the largest and most complex projects in the region, including portions of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel in Virginia; National Harbor in Maryland; I-95 Express Lanes in Virginia; and more. They sought a platform to facilitate seamless collaboration between teams and enable real-time access to data.

"WSSI's adoption of Ecobot is a testament to the time-tested efficacy and stability of the platform," says Lee Lance, cofounder and CEO at Ecobot. "Within days of engaging with Ecobot, the entire WSSI team was fully onboarded and field-ready. Our customers help guide the roadmap for Ecobot, and we are thrilled to collaborate with WSSI and use their expertise to continuously improve our solution."

Ecobot customers have generated more than 56,000 regulatory reports for over 6,000 projects across the U.S.



About Ecobot: Ecobot is a cloud-based platform that enables customers in the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry to speed construction starts by optimizing mandatory environmental permitting. Ecobot enables its customers to leverage field data collected during permitting into massive improvements throughout the construction lifecycle. See how Ecobot can transform your pre-construction permitting workflow at ecobot.com.

