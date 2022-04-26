The US submersible chopper pumps market was valued at US$ 334.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 485.6 million by 2028

New York, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Submersible Chopper Pumps Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis - by Type, Application, and Discharge Size" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06270053/?utm_source=GNW

The demand for robust design and varied discharge pumps is increasing among end users, who require these pumps to handle heavy and harder solids, especially in municipal water treatment facilities.



Submersible chopper pumps are extensively used in lift stations across municipal wastewater treatment plants in the US.The new wastewater infrastructure bill has been a driving force to produce clean water and make it available for industrial and personal usage.



Furthermore, there has been a significant increase in the need for electric chopper pumps in recent years.These pumps have been pivotal to eliminating the loss in production and mess and making the operation maintenance-free and serviceable to get it back in operation.



They have been improving the state of downstream components, processes, and the environment. Hence, the impact of electric technology is likely to influence sales of submersible chopper pumps over the forecast period.



Several companies are developing and introducing new submersible chopper pumps in the market.The industry participants are working on various strategies to cater to the ever-changing market demands.



They are engaging in partnerships and collaborations with allied industry players.For example, Hayward Gordon announced expanding its partnership with Weir Minerals in May 2021.



The partnership, which is a regional sales distribution agreement, aims to strengthen both companies’ knowledge and service expertise for each other. Such technological breakthroughs are expected to provide enormous potential for the market in the coming years.



The overall US submersible chopper pumps market size has been derived using primary and secondary sources.Exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the submersible chopper pumps market concerning all the segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic.



Participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the US submersible chopper pumps market.

