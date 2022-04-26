Minerva Surgical Announces AUB Awareness Day

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Surgical, Inc. (Nasdaq: UTRS), a women’s health company focused on the treatment of AUB (Abnormal Uterine Bleeding), today announced the debut of the first ever AUB Awareness Day on May 18, 2022.



The activation is designed to raise awareness about this common medical condition that affects 1 in 3 women, and results in uterine bleeding outside the normal volume, duration, regularity, or frequency. AUB has a variety of causes and symptoms and can leave a woman feeling as if life revolves around her period.

Dave Clapper, President & CEO of Minerva Surgical, states, “Our mission is to increase awareness of this common condition that affects 1 in 3 women and is the leading cause of hysterectomies. We know our mothers, our sisters, and our wives don’t talk about the negative effects their periods have on their lives every month, and that needs to change.”

Supporters can join the conversation by using hashtags #AUBAwareness and #TimeToTalkAUB. They are also encouraged to visit www.aubandme.com to understand the symptoms and causes and learn about the minimally invasive treatment options for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding.

“Our website, www.aubandme.com, was developed as an educational tool for women to learn more about AUB and available treatment options. This enables a productive two-way conversation between a patient and her physician, so that she can select the treatment that’s best for her. We encourage any woman living with AUB to talk to her doctor about their problematic periods,” concluded Mr. Clapper.

Minerva is attending the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG) Annual Meeting in San Diego, CA from May 6-8, 2022, and invites attendees to visit Booth 1821 to meet our team, learn about AUB Awareness Day and the educational resources available to them.

ABOUT MINERVA SURGICAL, INC. – THE UTERINE HEALTH COMPANY

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. The Company has established a broad product line of commercially available, minimally invasive alternatives to hysterectomy, which are designed to address the most common causes of Abnormal Uterine Bleeding (AUB) in most uterine anatomies. The Minerva Surgical solutions can be used in a variety of medical treatment settings and aim to address the drawbacks associated with alternative treatment methods and to preserve the uterus by avoiding unnecessary hysterectomies.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mike Clapper

mike.clapper@minervasurgical.com

804-295-7676

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Caroline Corner

caroline.corner@westwicke.com

415-202-5678

RELATED LINKS:

www.minervasurgical.com

www.AUBandMe.com