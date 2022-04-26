Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Recognized with Fifth Prestigious Edison Award for Highly Accurate COVID-19 Solution

RARITAN, N.J., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ: OCDX), one of the world's largest pure-play in vitro diagnostics (IVD) companies, has been recognized with a prestigious Gold 2022 Edison Award for its VITROS® Anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG Quantitative Test COVID-19 testing solutions, helping labs meet demands of the pandemic with reliable mass-scale testing options.

The Edison Awards is an annual competition honoring excellence in new products and service development, marketing, design, and innovation. The awards committee recognized Ortho's impact on the health care community and the only standardized test calibrated to the World Health Organization Standard.

“Ortho remains on the front lines of helping the global health care community understand the long-term impacts of the COVID-19 virus. Receiving this prestigious recognition from Edison Awards for the fifth year highlights our continued success in delivering new innovative tools that enable clinical laboratory professionals around the world to meet the evolving needs of their patients and the communities they serve,” said Chockalingam Palaniappan, PhD, Chief Innovation Officer, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. “We remain committed to delivering our COVID-19 antibody testing solutions to help our customers, and their patients better understand the immune response to COVID-19.”

Ortho’s VITROS® Anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG Quantitative Antibody Test product won in the Testing Solutions subcategory for COVID-19 Innovations after reviewing more than 350 nominations for new products and services development. This antibody test accurately measure the level of COVID-19 antibodies for patients and individuals in their communities and is the first quantitative test to receive U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). The test received EUA approval in July 2021.

This is the fifth Edison Award for the company. Ortho is dedicated to delivering accurate test results, efficient and reliable instruments, easy-to-use technology and continuous collaboration to ensure customers are achieving the most important measure of success: exceptional patient care. Ortho was previously recognized with Edison Awards in 2021 for its VITROS® Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Total and IgG Antibody Tests and VITROS® SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test, 2020 for its VITROS® XT Solutions, in 2018 for its VITROS® NEPHROCHECK® Test and in 2017 for the ORTHO VISION™ Platform.

"Ortho Clinical Diagnostics continues to innovate at a pace rarely seen in their industry. Their success is a reflection of the company culture and commitment to exceptional patient care by delivering accurate test results," stated Frank Bonafilia, Executive Director, Edison Awards.

Throughout the pandemic Ortho has worked to innovate and develop quality, standardized diagnostic tools to help clinicians and researchers to better understand immunity and create long-term impact by helping communities protect their most vulnerable members. Ortho was one of the first companies to develop a COVID-19 antibody test in 2020 to detect immune response to the disease, which in turn helped diagnose and treat patients long before many other diagnostic tests were available. This new quantitative antibody test reinforces Ortho’s commitment during the COVID-19 pandemic to adapt and recognize new clinical and public health needs. Together, these tools provide highly accurate and reliable detection of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies to understand the long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic while showcasing Ortho’s ability to adapt and recognize global demands in a changing environment.

To learn more about Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, visit: https://www.orthoclinicaldiagnostics.com.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Nasdaq: OCDX) is one of the world’s largest pure-play in vitro diagnostics (IVD) companies dedicated to transforming patient care.

More than 800,000 patients across the world are impacted by Ortho’s tests each day. Because Every Test Is A LifeTM, Ortho provides hospitals, hospital networks, clinical laboratories and blood banks around the world with innovative technology and tools to ensure test results are fast, accurate and reliable. Ortho's customized solutions enhance clinical outcomes, improve efficiency, overcome lab staffing challenges and reduce costs.

From launching the first product to determine Rh+ or Rh- blood type, developing the world’s first tests for the detection of antibodies against HIV and hepatitis C, introducing patented dry-slide technology, and marketing the first U.S. Food and Drug Administration-authorized high-volume antibody and antigen tests for COVID-19, Ortho has been a pioneering leader in the IVD space for over 80 years.

The company is powered by Ortho Care® Service and Support, an award-winning, holistic program that ensures best-in-class technical, field, and remote service and inventory support to laboratories in more than 130 countries and territories around the globe.

For more information, visit Ortho’s social media channels: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

About The Edison Awards

Over the last 34 years, being recognized with an Edison Award has become one of the highest accolades a product can receive in the name of innovation success. The awards are named after Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931) whose inventions, new product development methods, and innovative achievements changed the world, garnering him 1,093 U.S. patents and making him a household name around the world. The Edison Awards are operated by Edison Universe, a 501c3 non-profit organization with the mission of recognizing, honoring and fostering innovations and innovators. For more information on attending go to http://www.edisonawards.com

The VITROS Anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG Quantitative test has not been FDA cleared or approved. It has been authorized by the FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization and testing is limited to laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA), 42 U.S.C. §263a, to perform moderate or high complexity tests. This test has been authorized only for the detection of proteins from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. These tests are only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostic tests for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner.