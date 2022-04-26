General Glass International Appoints New Corporate Financial Officer

SECAUCUS, N.J., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General Glass International (GGI), a national distributor of specialty glass and custom glass fabricator, has announced the appointment of Scott Yales to Corporate Financial Officer. Yales joins the company with nearly forty years of experience in accounting across a variety of industries, most recently as Chief Financial Officer at PIM Brands, Inc., where he was a driving force behind its significant growth. He has considerable experience managing teams and overseeing departments, including manufacturing, IT, and HR.

In his new role, Yales will oversee GGI's accounting team as well as bring his considerable experience to provide strategic support to the corporate leaders. Company growth is his primary goal and focus.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Scott to the team," said David Balik, President, and CEO of GGI. "His wealth of knowledge and experience, as well as his adaptability and enthusiasm for growth make him the perfect fit for helping lead the company forward."

About GGI

For five generations, the Balik family has responded to the changing needs of the flat glass industry. From architectural glass to decorative and other specialty glass solutions, GGI sources globally, fabricates locally and distributes nationally, offering an unmatched selection of glass solutions and custom glass fabrication capabilities. Continuous investments in precision fabrication technology keep us at the forefront of the most complex execution of ideas in glass. To learn more visit www.generalglass.com or email us at info@generalglass.com.

