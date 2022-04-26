Myers-Holum Grows Strategic Partnership with Stripe in Stripe Partner Ecosystem Launch

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myers-Holum, which has developed a dedicated team of experts who in the past three years have implemented Stripe’s infrastructure for over 200 businesses, today announced their participation in the Stripe Partner Ecosystem (SPE). This is a new partner program that brings together leading firms whose services allow Stripe users to thrive in the internet economy.



“We’ve seen Stripe’s vision of ‘increasing the GDP of the internet’ come to fruition for so many businesses so that they can easily move into new geographies and innovate with highly evolved subscription and marketplace business models,” said Mark Myers, President and Founder of Myers-Holum. “With Stripe Partner Ecosystem, we will expand our partnership with Stripe to offer more enterprises the opportunity to integrate the best available financial infrastructure platform into their technology stack.”

Stripe Partner Ecosystem is a new initiative to empower partners with a full suite of resources for building products and services on Stripe’s infrastructure.

"The launch of Stripe Partner Ecosystem coincides with more businesses looking beyond their organization to navigate the internet economy, and Stripe making it easier to find the right partner for their needs," said Dorothy Copeland, vice president of global partnerships and alliances at Stripe. "By partnering with Myers-Holum and introducing a comprehensive set of partner resources, companies around the world will be able to accelerate their move to online commerce more easily."

Myers-Holum offers advisory revenue management, functional and highly technical expertise to help businesses implement Stripe’s infrastructure. This includes:

White glove implementation support. Access high quality consulting and advisory services when embarking on a new Stripe implementation and integration or looking to optimize an existing use of Stripe.

Access high quality consulting and advisory services when embarking on a new Stripe implementation and integration or looking to optimize an existing use of Stripe. Enterprise integrations. Streamline billing, revenue, and cash accounting with seamless integration among Stripe, ERP, CRM, and other key systems.

Streamline billing, revenue, and cash accounting with seamless integration among Stripe, ERP, CRM, and other key systems. Custom Development. Meet critical business requirements with custom development using Stripe APIs.

Meet critical business requirements with custom development using Stripe APIs. Data Enablement. Bring legacy data and Stripe together through robust data architecture, mapping, and migration.

“We are pleased to see Stripe launching the Stripe Partner Ecosystem so that we can assist more customers in realizing all the benefits of a fully integrated financial infrastructure,” said Dave Chu, Chief Technology Officer at Myers-Holum. “We have successfully implemented Stripe for over 200 businesses. We look forward to helping many more integrate Stripe with their ERP, CRM, and other systems to ensure they excel in online commerce.”

About Myers-Holum Inc. (MHI)

Myers-Holum, Inc. (MHI) is a privately held enterprise systems, data integration and financial infrastructure platform consulting firm founded in 1981, in NY, NY. An award-winning leader in delivering NetSuite, Stripe, Boomi and Google Cloud Platform solutions, Myers-Holum helps enterprises streamline operations, financials and business processes. Contact Us to discuss your next project.

About Stripe

Stripe is a financial infrastructure platform for businesses. Millions of companies—from the world’s largest enterprises to the most ambitious startups—use Stripe to accept payments, grow their revenue, and accelerate new business opportunities. Headquartered in San Francisco and Dublin, the company aims to increase the GDP of the internet.

