SalesIntel's Chelsea Madden Receives 2021-2022 APPEALIE SaaS Leader Award

ARLINGTON, Va., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APPEALIE recently announced the winners of the 2021-2022 SaaS Leader Awards, honoring the top marketing and customer success executives in the cloud.

"As shown by our employee engagement research and exceptional financial metrics of the cloud sector, SaaS companies are very well-managed," commented Arabella Solaybar of APPEALIE. "The glowing nominations our 2021-2022 honorees received reflect the high standard of excellence in SaaS today."

Driven by peer and colleague nominations, the winners were selected based on their track record of achieving goals, leadership skills, and ability to attract and retain talent. This award honors the best customer success professionals in SaaS.

Among the awardees was SalesIntel's Chelsea Madden, VP of Customer Success. Chelsea joined the team in September 2020 and has been pivotal in our continued success. Onboarding during a period of explosive growth, Chelsea established SalesIntel's first Customer Success function and grew the team from one to 15 in just 18 months. As the team expanded, so did the need for scalable processes and memorable engagements. Chelsea has identified and maximized expansion opportunities by leading her team in prioritizing accounts, overcoming challenges, and personalizing conversations.

"One of SalesIntel's key values is delighting customers," noted Chelsea. "As a result, we are passionate about the customer experience, viewing three areas as the ingredients to customer success: aligned goals, adoption for growth, and leveraging insightful data. Thus making us trusted growth partners to our customers."

Customers are supported from day one, being paired with trusted advisors who ensure they are leveraging the software effectively and provide customized solutions to their needs. SalesIntel's customer success team consistently receives top reviews on G2, Capterra, and Gartner Digital Markets for being responsive, friendly, and informed.

"We are continuously investing in our clients' success," added Manoj Ramnani, Founder and CEO of SalesIntel. "I am so proud of Chelsea's leadership and the work that Chelsea and our Customer Success team have done to help our clients achieve their revenue goals. Through their efforts, we are able to demonstrate our continued commitment to our mission of providing an unparalleled customer experience."

ABOUT APPEALIE

The APPEALIE SaaS Awards are the most selective in software. Winning SaaS apps are selected based on customer feedback and data, including Net Promoter Scores™. The APPEALIE software award process includes due diligence beyond applications to ensure each winner meets its standards of excellence.

For more information, visit https://appealie.com.

ABOUT SALESINTEL

SalesIntel is the global provider of the highest quality data intelligence solutions, empowering revenue teams to accelerate efficient growth. SalesIntel solutions uniquely support revenue teams of all sizes by blending proprietary AI technologies with human-verification processes. Our solutions, paired with an exceptional customer experience, are why thousands of companies across all industries are long-term customers. Revenue teams looking to expand reach, grow pipeline, and increase close rates turn to SalesIntel. Visit www.salesintel.io to learn more.



