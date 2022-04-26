Summit State Bank Reports 19% Increase in Net Income to $3,935,000 for First Quarter 2022 and Declaration of Dividend

SANTA ROSA, Calif., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit State Bank (Nasdaq: SSBI) today reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 of $3,935,000 and diluted earnings per share of $0.59. This compares to net income of $3,317,000 and diluted earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Additionally, a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share was declared for common shareholders.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a $0.12 per share quarterly dividend on April 25, 2022 to be paid on May 19, 2022 to shareholders of record on May 12, 2022.

Net Income and Results of Operations

Net income increased $618,000 or 19% the first quarter of 2022 compared to first quarter of 2021. Net interest income increased to $9,882,000 in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $9,190,000 in the first quarter of 2021.

“The Bank is pleased to announce continued earnings growth in the first quarter of 2022,” noted Brian Reed, President and CEO. “Since the onset of the pandemic, the Bank placed equal focus on helping our customers through hardships while also growing our core operations. Most of our customers have adapted to a new normal with their operations showing positive trends. We are also adjusting to a new steady state and are seeing the benefits from investing time and resources into our business to make it stronger and more sustainable.”

The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 4.28%, annualized return on average assets was 1.66% and annualized return on average equity was 18.69%. The first quarter of 2021 had a net interest margin of 4.35%, annualized return on average assets of 1.54% and annualized return on average equity of 17.80%.

Interest income increased to $10,879,000 in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $10,409,000 in the first quarter of 2021, this was an increase of 5%. The increase in interest income is attributable to a $1,296,000 increase in core loan interest yield primarily driven by increased volume, $27,000 increase in investment interest, and a $859,000 decrease in PPP loan volumes and forgiveness. Excluding PPP, core interest income increased to $10,681,000 in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $9,352,000 in the first quarter of 2021, this was a 14% increase.

Net loans and deposits increased when comparing the first quarter of 2022 to 2021. Net loans increased 9% to $817,618,000 at March 31, 2022 compared to $749,940,000 at March 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, net loans increased 15% to $804,341,000 at March 31, 2022 when compared to March 31, 2021. Total deposits increased 10% to $831,934,000 at March 31, 2022 compared to $747,350,000 at March 31, 2021. Most of the deposit increase is due to the Bank’s ongoing focus to organically grow local deposits.

Non-interest income increased in the first quarter of 2022 to $1,955,000 compared to $694,000 in the first quarter of 2021. The Bank recognized $1,546,000 in gains on sales of SBA guaranteed loan balances in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $348,000 in gains on sales of SBA guaranteed loans balances in the first quarter of 2021.

Operating expenses increased 30% in the first quarter of 2022 to $6,286,000 compared to $4,839,000 in the first quarter of 2021. The increase in expenses is primarily due to a $506,000 increase in salaries and benefits net of deferred fees and costs due to filling pandemic-related vacant positions from the prior year, a $380,000 increase in commissions directly related to the Bank’s loan portfolio growth, a $196,000 increase in Stock Appreciation Rights benefits, and $95,000 increase in marketing and donations.

There were no nonperforming assets at March 31, 2022 compared to $467,000 or 0.05% of total assets on March 31, 2021.

The Bank had a provision expense of $111,000 in the first quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.57% on March 31, 2022 and 1.51% on March 31, 2021. Most of the increase in the allowance for credit loss was due to the early conversion of the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) on January 1, 2021.

“Throughout the pandemic we were deliberate with our objective to continue growing core operations and are coming out of this unforgettable global crisis with a positive outlook,” states Reed. “We are cognizant of the challenges that lie ahead with the global economy. We plan to remain steadfast in our intention to serve our local community, remain a reliable resource for our customers, and continue to be focused on the longer-term growth of our Bank.”

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank, a local community bank, has total assets of $981 million and total equity of $84 million at March 31, 2022. Headquartered in Sonoma County, the Bank specializes in providing exceptional customer service and customized financial solutions to aid in the success of local small businesses and nonprofits throughout Sonoma County.

Summit State Bank is committed to embracing the diverse backgrounds, cultures and talents of its employees to create high performance and support the evolving needs of its customers and community it serves. At the center of diversity is inclusion, collaboration, and a shared vision for delivering superior service to customers and results for shareholders. Presently, 64% of management are women and minorities with 60% represented on the Executive Management Team. Through the engagement of its team, Summit State Bank has received many esteemed awards including: Best Business Bank, Best Places to Work in the North Bay, Top Community Bank Loan Producer, Raymond James Bankers Cup, and Super Premier Performing Bank. Summit State Bank’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol SSBI. Further information can be found at www.summitstatebank.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements contained in this news release, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not necessarily limited to fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, government regulations and general economic conditions, and competition within the business areas in which the Bank will be conducting its operations, including the real estate market in California and other factors beyond the Bank’s control. Such risks and uncertainties could cause results for subsequent interim periods or for the entire year to differ materially from those indicated. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s view only as of the date hereof. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Contact:

Brian Reed

President and CEO

Summit State Bank

(707) 568-4908

SUMMIT STATE BANK STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands except earnings per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 10,419 $ 9,976 Interest on deposits with banks 12 7 Interest on investment securities 383 383 Dividends on FHLB stock 65 43 Total interest income 10,879 10,409 Interest expense: Deposits 710 933 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 193 192 Junior Subordinated Debt 94 94 Total interest expense 997 1,219 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 9,882 9,190 Provision for credit losses 111 335 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 9,771 8,855 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 209 203 Rental income 79 86 Net gain on loan sales 1,546 348 Net securities gain 6 7 Other income 115 50 Total non-interest income 1,955 694 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 3,964 3,018 Occupancy and equipment 409 414 Other expenses 1,913 1,407 Total non-interest expense 6,286 4,839 Income before provision for income taxes 5,440 4,710 Provision for income taxes 1,505 1,393 Net income $ 3,935 $ 3,317 Basic earnings per common share (1) $ 0.59 $ 0.50 Diluted earnings per common share (1) $ 0.59 $ 0.50 Basic weighted average shares of common stock outstanding (1) 6,685 6,677 Diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding (1) 6,685 6,677 (1) Adjusted for 10% stock dividend declared; effective October 29, 2021





SUMMIT STATE BANK BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands except share data) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 65,897 $ 40,699 $ 46,949 Total cash and cash equivalents 65,897 40,699 46,949 Investment securities: Available-for-sale (at fair value; amortized cost of $69,131, $69,902 and $68,966) 63,332 69,367 68,973 Total investment securities 63,332 69,367 68,973 Loans, less allowance for credit losses of $13,006, $12,329 and $11,476 817,618 820,987 749,940 Bank premises and equipment, net 5,584 5,677 5,943 Investment in Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 4,320 4,320 3,429 Goodwill 4,119 4,119 4,119 Affordable housing investment 9,136 3,500 - Accrued interest receivable and other assets 11,728 9,411 6,790 Total assets $ 981,734 $ 958,080 $ 886,143 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Demand - non interest-bearing $ 256,253 $ 234,824 $ 220,197 Demand - interest-bearing 152,823 147,289 111,646 Savings 61,563 69,982 44,588 Money market 174,447 168,637 164,621 Time deposits that meet or exceed the FDIC insurance limit 29,585 29,255 37,147 Other time deposits 157,263 161,613 169,151 Total deposits 831,934 811,600 747,349 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 48,500 48,500 53,500 Junior subordinated debt 5,895 5,891 5,880 Affordable housing commitment 6,573 2,483 - Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 5,124 5,324 3,904 Total liabilities 898,026 873,798 810,634 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, no par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - - Common stock, no par value; shares authorized - 30,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 6,684,759 6,684,759 and 6,676,509 (1) 37,014 37,014 36,981 Retained earnings 50,777 47,644 38,524 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net (4,083 (376 4 Total shareholders' equity 83,708 84,282 75,509 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 981,734 $ 958,080 $ 886,143 (1) Adjusted for 10% stock dividend declared; effective October 29, 2021





