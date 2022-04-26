BSE Wins Multiple Orders from Leading OSAT for Zeus Gravity Test Handler for Automotive IC Handling

BILLERICA, Mass., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boston Semi Equipment (BSE), a global semiconductor test handler and test automation company, announced today that it has received multiple orders for its Zeus gravity test handler from a major outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) customer. The Zeus handlers will be used to handle automotive integrated circuits (ICs) for multiple customers who currently use BSE’s Zeus handlers on their test floors.



“At Boston Semi Equipment, we have maintained our focus on the gravity handler market. The Zeus handler passed a rigorous evaluation to be selected by multiple automotive OEMs," said Kevin Brennan, vice president of marketing for BSE. “The additional selection by their OSAT partner strengthens Zeus’ position as a high-performance alternative to current handler choices. Our market share continues to grow thanks to the major IDMs and OSATs who are adding Zeus to their test floors to increase uptime and output while lowering cost-of-test.”

Users select Zeus because it offers the features and performance needed by today’s test cells along with high uptime, ease of maintenance and exceptional support. Its performance also leads the industry in pressure MEMS and high-power test applications, critical for automotive applications.

Zeus is a tri-temperature handler that can be configured with up to eight test sites. Cold temperature testing is achieved using LN 2 or an external, non-LN 2 chiller, the MR2.

About Boston Semi Equipment

Boston Semi Equipment LLC provides test automation solutions and test cell services to OSATs and semiconductor manufacturers worldwide. Our solutions keep semiconductor test cells up and running. We strive every day to lower equipment costs and increase equipment uptime for our customers. Visit www.bostonsemiequipment.com for more information.

