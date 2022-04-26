Verisk Publishes 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Jersey City, N.J., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, has published its annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report. The 2021 report illustrates how Verisk and its team members help customers around the globe better understand issues, such as climate change, and make informed decisions around resilience and sustainability, and how that work strengthens communities.



“The report speaks to all of our stakeholders, emphasizing what Verisk does to deliver services that empower business and society,” said Patrick McLaughlin, Verisk’s chief sustainability officer. “We’re especially proud of those instances where our work benefits people and communities or contributes insightful research on issues of global importance.”

Some of the report’s highlights include:

Working with Purpose – Verisk is committed to helping organizations and society become stronger, more resilient and sustainable – a philosophy reflected in its philanthropic work – and outlined in examples from across the business.

– Verisk is committed to helping organizations and society become stronger, more resilient and sustainable – a philosophy reflected in its philanthropic work – and outlined in examples from across the business. Environmental Stewardship – Verisk’s Climate Disclosure Report highlights how the company is positioned to help customers address climate- and weather-related challenges and navigate the transition to renewable energy.

– Verisk’s Climate Disclosure Report highlights how the company is positioned to help customers address climate- and weather-related challenges and navigate the transition to renewable energy. Culture of Inclusion – For the second consecutive year in accordance with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) template for professional and commercial services companies, Verisk has reported its workforce metrics in diversity and engagement.

– For the second consecutive year in accordance with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) template for professional and commercial services companies, Verisk has reported its workforce metrics in diversity and engagement. Corporate Giving – As a responsible corporate citizen, Verisk seeks to build strong charitable partnerships with leading global and local organizations where Verisk’s unique data analytics, tools, professional expertise and financial assistance can help maximize the impact and reach of their efforts. Verisk invited five of its charitable partners to speak to the important work they do and describe how Verisk helps.

Verisk’s 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report can be found here.

# # #

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) provides data-driven analytic insights and solutions for the insurance and energy industries. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk empowers customers to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global issues, including climate change and extreme events as well as political and ESG topics. With offices in more than 30 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.