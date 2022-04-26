Toucan Launches New Connect Line: Conference Speaker and Stream Webcam Now Available

INDUSTRY, Calif., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toucan, a leader in indoor and outdoor smart home technology, today launches a new line of products within its ecosystem, the Toucan Connect. This new array of products, including the Toucan Conference Speaker, Toucan Stream Webcam and Toucan Conference System HD, expands Toucan’s offerings by bringing its high-quality, affordable camera solutions indoors for remote workers and content creators.



According to data scientists, a quarter of all professional jobs in North America will be remote by the end of 2022, and remote opportunities will only continue to increase next year. Video streamers also continue to increase in number globally, totaling near 10 million in 2021. The new Toucan Connect line increases the access to affordable communication technology without sacrificing quality. The new offerings provide remote workers and video-based creators on streaming platforms a plug-and-play solution to get up and running quickly and effectively.

“Over the past two years, we’ve seen an explosion of interest for digital connection,” said Mitchell Kuan, Vice President at Toucan. “We’ve expanded our technology solutions to reflect that need, whether that be for communicating with loved ones from across the globe, streaming to thousands on Twitch, or collaborating on a new project. Our new line offers an advanced, but easy-to-use technology, at an accessible entry price for any task for professionals or hobbyists.”

The new Toucan Conference Speaker includes four omnidirectional, built-in microphones featuring real-time echo cancellation, and a five-watt speaker for quality sound. The conference speaker connects via Bluetooth or USB and offers a simple plug-and-play interface for an effortless setup. When it’s not in use for meetings, the conference speaker can be used to play music, podcasts and audiobooks with clarity.

Streaming video at 60 frames per second, Toucan’s Stream Webcam provides premium recording quality with a 1080p high-definition camera resolution and an 89-degree field of view, wide enough to show multiple people and designed for low-light performance. Perfect for streaming on social media, the Stream Webcam is compact, lightweight and can be placed atop a monitor, television, laptop or tabletop with ease.

Toucan’s Conference System HD will be available later this spring, combining the technology of the Conference Speaker and Stream Webcam to create an all-in-one device for connecting with colleagues from across the globe.

Earlier this year, Toucan also upgraded its existing Toucan Smart Home product line, including the Toucan Wireless Video Doorbell ($119) and Toucan Outdoor/Indoor Wireless Security Camera ($109), with a new extra-large built-in 6500 mAh rechargeable battery to improve performance. The new Toucan Security Flood Light Camera ($179) was also launched last month.

The Toucan Conference Speaker ($149) and Toucan Stream Webcam ($79) are available for purchase directly on Toucan’s website or through authorized retailers like Amazon and Walmart. The Toucan Conference System HD is now available for pre-order and will ship later this spring.

To learn more about Toucan and its technology, visit www.toucansolution.com.

About Toucan

Toucan is a smart home technology brand offering innovative products, security cameras, video doorbells, security lights, and video conference cameras and speakers. The brand is also a division of VuPoint Solutions, which has specialized in digital imaging and smart home technology for over 20 years. Visit www.toucansolution.com for more information about Toucan and its current product line.

Media Contact

Melanie du Mont

Uproar PR for Toucan

mdumont@uproarpr.com

321-236-0102