LasikPlus Partners With Myles Garrett for LASIK

CINCINNATI, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LasikPlus revealed today that professional football player Myles Garrett had Custom LASIK eye surgery to improve his vision and reduce his dependency on glasses and contacts. LasikPlus is thrilled to partner with Mr. Garrett and provide him with the gift of sight to help keep him at the top of his game both on and off the field.

LasikPlus will be collaborating under a paid endorsement arrangement with Mr. Garrett to share his story about having LASIK at LasikPlus and about how clearer vision is impacting his life both in and out of football through social media posts, testimonials, video, audio, and digital assets.

"We are honored Myles chose LasikPlus for his laser vision correction procedure. He has been at the top of his profession for several years, and we feel that his new vision (thanks to LASIK) will allow him to continue to take on every challenge and succeed," says Craig Joffe, Chief Executive Officer at LasikPlus. "We are excited to watch him this year throughout the season."

"I was excited to start my journey with LasikPlus and be on the path to improved vision. Their staff was extremely knowledgeable and made sure I was comfortable before moving forward with the procedure," says Myles, "I feel confident and stronger more than ever before."

OneTeam Partners, a licensing, marketing, and multimedia powerhouse, facilitated the endorsement on behalf of Mr. Garrett. OneTeam Media, the content division of OneTeam Partners, managed all production aspects of the promotional content.

About LasikPlus: LasikPlus is a second-generation family-owned business and leader in laser vision correction in the United States. With over 20 years in the industry, LasikPlus has performed over 2 million laser eye surgery procedures nationally. LASIK is all they do, so they can focus on their expertise. LasikPlus has vision centers across the country with a trusted team of LASIK specialists and board-certified LASIK surgeons who are ready to help patients with all their laser eye surgery needs. To learn more, visit www.lasikplus.com.

About Myles Garrett: Myles Garrett is an American football defensive end in Cleveland. While playing college football, he received unanimous All-American honors in 2016 and was selected first overall in the draft to play professionally in 2017. In his professional career, he has continued to perform at the top of the sport.

About OneTeam Partners: A growing licensing, marketing, and multimedia powerhouse, OneTeam launched as a joint venture between the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), MLB Players Association (MLBPA), and RedBird Capital Partners to maximize the collective value of athletes' rights across group licensing, marketing, media and investing. OneTeam represents a range of commercial business interests on behalf of the athletes of the NFLPA, MLBPA, MLSPA, U.S. Women's National Team PA, WNBPA and U.S. Rugby PA. OneTeam also has several collegiate partnerships that include Altius Sports Partners, Fanatics, INFLCR, and Opendorse. To learn more, visit www.joinoneteam.com.

Email: CHorn@LasikPlus.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment