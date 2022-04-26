Replays Available from the Influential Companies of the 2022 Sequire Cannabis and Psychedelic Conference

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, hosted the 2022 Cannabis and Psychedelic Conference, a preeminent virtual investor event, on April 20th.

This elite event featured presentations from over 25 premier cannabis and psychedelic stock market companies, as well as talks with industry experts. Marijuana Company Of America Inc, Item 9 Labs, Delic Corp, Can B Corp., and Pressure BioSciences, Inc. were the sponsors of this exciting event.

Visit the event website to see all the presentations and keynotes: https://cannabis-conference22.mysequire.com/

Keynotes and panels:

Exploring the Value and Application of Botanical and moSynthetic Formulations in Psychedelic Medicine – In this conversation, Dr. Matt Johnson, Joel Stanley, and David Drapkin discuss clinical research on psychedelic compounds, specifically differentiating the development, usage, and value of botanical formulations and synthetic or single molecule formulations.

– In this conversation, Dr. Matt Johnson, Joel Stanley, and David Drapkin discuss clinical research on psychedelic compounds, specifically differentiating the development, usage, and value of botanical formulations and synthetic or single molecule formulations. Building An Industry Worthy of The Plant – During this conversation Steve DeAngelo and Andrew DeAngelo share insider knowledge about the current cannabis landscape, latest developments in the industry, and what to expect in the near future as cannabis legalization expands across the nation.

– During this conversation Steve DeAngelo and Andrew DeAngelo share insider knowledge about the current cannabis landscape, latest developments in the industry, and what to expect in the near future as cannabis legalization expands across the nation. Boom & Bust Cycles of the Cannabis Industry – Glenn Mattson discusses the cycles of the Cannabis industry. Mr. Mattson has over 20 years of institutional equity analyst experience. Most recently as Senior Equity Analyst for Ladenburg Thalmann Mr. Mattson has spearheaded the effort to establish a cannabis research platform.

– Glenn Mattson discusses the cycles of the Cannabis industry. Mr. Mattson has over 20 years of institutional equity analyst experience. Most recently as Senior Equity Analyst for Ladenburg Thalmann Mr. Mattson has spearheaded the effort to establish a cannabis research platform. Debt Capital For Everyone with James Dworkin – Hear from James DWorkin, Managing Director of Searsport Global Securities', on the state of the cannabis debt, equity, and M&A markets and how everyone can access them.

Most viewed presentations:

See all replays from all of these cannabis and psychedelic focused companies for free:

Visit the event website to see all the presentations and keynotes: https://cannabis-conference22.mysequire.com/

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements'' made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in SRAX's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as and in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Bri Kelvin

investors@srax.com