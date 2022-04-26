EnPowered & Ecopilot Partner to Deliver Superior Energy Savings

Waterloo and Halifax, Canada, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnPowered, the on-bill payment platform for the energy industry, announced today they have partnered with Ecopilot®, the world’s first AI solution for autonomous HVAC efficiency, to help building managers get the most out of their HVAC systems, and realize significant energy savings during peak energy events.

A result of the integration between the companies’ solutions, Ecopilot® is introducing PeakPilot to its customers in Ontario. Through this partnership, it will become easier for thousands of buildings across the province to seamlessly participate in complex energy markets, capturing enormous savings and reducing emissions.

“Our partnership will, for the first time, allow thousands of companies to unlock savings of 10–50 percent, while reducing their building emissions,” said Andrew More, Director of Business Development at EnPowered.

“This will expand the market for both our companies as we help businesses transition to a clean energy ecosystem,” More said.

PeakPilot will provide customers with these savings by combining Ecopilot®’s groundbreaking artificial intelligence (AI) solution for autonomous heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) efficiency with EnPowered’s advanced Price Signal API, which allows users to accurately curtail during peak demand events.

Combined, these features will maximize the return on investment for PeakPilot users.

“Together, these powerful assets will significantly improve return on investment for HVAC systems by reducing costs, emissions, and time spent – while maintaining the comfort of the building’s occupants,” said Tobias Janes, Director of Technical Solutions at Ecopilot Canada.

Peak Pilot will serve as an add-on feature within Ecopilot®’s existing platform. The solution will alert Ecopilot® to prepare the building for comfort during the event, and automatically curtail HVAC usage during these costly periods.

Pilot projects will begin in Ontario this summer. In this market, Class A customers pay the Global Adjustment (GA) based on their percentage contribution to the top five peak hours of energy use over each 12-month period.

PeakPilot will allow users to accurately predict when these five peak events will happen, and adjust HVAC controls accordingly. This will provide superior energy savings, as businesses can enjoy the best of both these innovative companies’ AI solutions.

Companies can learn more about how to use PeakPilot to get the most savings from their HVAC systems in EnPowered and Ecopilot®’s free upcoming webinar, How Automated Curtailment Saves Time, Energy & Money. Register here.

About EnPowered

EnPowered is a pioneering cleantech company accelerating the adoption of innovative energy solutions. The company’s platform provides convenient on-bill payment to enable the acquisition of energy solutions with no upfront costs. The platform also simplifies complex energy markets to predict spikes in electricity prices, allowing customers to shift usage to save on average 48% on electricity costs while also reducing emissions. Additionally, EnPowered is building the Virtual Energy Movement, an ecosystem of like-minded companies that focus on the adoption of flexible energy assets to help the grid shift to renewables. Founded in 2015 in Waterloo, Canada, EnPowered is continually expanding its North American partner network of energy solution providers. For more information, visit www.getenpowered.com

About Ecopilot

Ecopilot® is an Artificial Intelligence solution that automatically and continuously optimizes a building’s existing HVAC system every two minutes, resulting in HVAC energy consumption of up to 40%. The company offers a no-fee installation option and guarantees energy savings and today, has more than 1,200 global installations. To learn more and join the carbon crusade, visit www.ecopilotAI.com.

