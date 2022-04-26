Matt Sotebeer Joins Digital Remedy as Chief Strategy Officer

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Remedy, leader in data-powered technology and services for marketers, today announced Matt Sotebeer has joined its leadership team as a part of the company’s growth strategy for 2022 and beyond.



With 14+ years of experience in ad tech and emerging technologies, Sotebeer brings an innovative approach and extensive knowledge in the integration of data science, creative, and media solutions to drive sustainable growth for companies. With a focus on designing customized, scalable solutions leveraging machine learning alongside human intelligence, Sotebeer has challenged the programmatic status quo through award-winning solutions that drive rapid results and revenue growth. He has successfully managed global teams aligned to common goals, encouraged collaborative problem solving, and enabled talent growth within supportive work environments.

In this newly created role at Digital Remedy, Sotebeer will operate at the intersection of product, product marketing, technology, data, and sales to develop strategic growth opportunities leveraging the company’s award-winning media buying and campaign management solutions for advertisers and agencies. This expansion of its leadership team comes during a period of great momentum for Digital Remedy, as its OTT platform, Flip, was recently recognized by the Digiday Video & TV Awards as the “Best New TV/Streaming Ad Sales Program or Product” for 2021.

“Matt brings not only an exceptional background in AdOps, engineering and, technology but also a deep appreciation for the human intelligence and intuition required to deliver exceptional results for clients,” said Mike Seiman, CEO of Digital Remedy. “He’s also a compassionate leader who inspires everyone around him to strive for excellence and personal growth.”

Sotebeer comes to Digital Remedy from MiQ, where he spent five years as Vice President, Solutions & Sales Engineering, building and managing the company’s consultative solutions team. Previously, as AI Sales Engineer & Key Account Manager at Rocket Fuel, he helped launch the company’s self-service AI marketing/reporting client module and drive revenue with innovative client solutions. He also spent four years at AudienceScience in AdOps and engineering, building strategic marketing partnerships.

“Digital Remedy has an immense opportunity—both currently and in the future—to transform the digital media space,” Sotebeer said. “I’m extremely impressed by the remarkable consumer insight focus, results driven experimentation, and tech-enabled solutions our people deliver for brands and agencies alike.”

To learn more about Digital Remedy’s innovative data-driven technology and award-winning solutions, visit www.digitalremedy.com

About Digital Remedy

Digital Remedy is a leader in data-powered technology and services for marketers with a simple belief: create solutions that solve problems. Digital Remedy delivers advertisers, agencies, and publishers the innovation, technology, and customer service they need to make the most of their online advertising endeavors. From media planning and execution to campaign management and full-funnel targeting and attribution, Digital Remedy provides cross-channel efficiencies to solve any digital marketing challenge.

Contact

Chris Harihar

Crenshaw Communications

Chris@crenshawcomm.com