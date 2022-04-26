Kaspersky launches Endpoint Security Cloud Pro

Woburn, MA, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new edition of Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud, dubbed Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud Pro, includes advanced new capabilities such as automated response options and an extended set of security controls. The Pro version also includes built-in training for IT workers seeking to boost their cybersecurity skills and make the most out of specialized security products.

A recent study of IT workers showed that an increase in the complexity of infrastructures and the need to improve specialist security expertise are the top two reasons for small and medium sized businesses spending more on IT security.

Kaspersky has introduced Endpoint Security Cloud Pro to provide companies with the opportunity to use advanced technologies to secure increasingly complex environments with the ease of a cloud solution and while avoiding the additional costs of advanced training.

Detection and Response functionality

A high market demand for an in-depth incident investigation functionality was proven by the adoption of the Root Cause Analysis feature provided in Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud Plus[1] which has been activated by 80% of users. This feature, available in the second version of this product, can detect and root out evasive attacks.

Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud Pro includes Endpoint Detection and Response, which allows administrators to not only visualize an attack’s spread path but to also respond to it in just a few clicks, boosting the company’s capacity for protection. Thanks to these new options users can quarantine files, isolate hosts to stop any further spread within the network and scan for Indicators of Compromise (IoC)[2]. If an attack has been detected and stopped on one computer, an administrator can find indicators of this compromise across other devices.

Cybersecurity training in one-click

Built-in Cybersecurity for IT Online (CITO) training offers more than just a product manual for the user, it also provides the user with the skills required for managing basic IT security processes. The program was designed for IT generalists and provides the opportunity to grow into a sought-after cybersecurity specialist without distracting from current work responsibilities. All the training programs are available in just one click through the ‘security admin web console.’ The six modules of the program include both theoretical and practical parts, with exercises and interactive assignments with a simulated environment.

A broad range of additional security-related features

In recent years, there has been an increased focus on attack surface reduction methods, or “hardening.” Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud Plus allowed users to enforce security policies by leveraging Device and Web Control. The new Pro version strengthens these capabilities with Application control and Adaptive Anomaly Control.

The Adaptive Anomaly Control capability offers the simplicity of rule blocking along with the intelligence of automatic tuning based on behavioral analysis. Machine learning techniques are applied to study and learn from a typical user’s behavior, enabling the solution to block unusual scenarios across the organization’s endpoints.

Application control allows for management of an application’s startup on the user’s computer and implements a relevant corporate security policy, which reduces the risk of computer infections by restricting access to selected services.



Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud Pro also supports features for remote data deletion in the case of a device being lost or stolen. In addition, there is the BadUSB attack prevention component that blocks infected USB devices, imitating a keyboard, from connecting to the computer.

“We believe that cybersecurity should be one of the main priorities for agile businesses as companies that are going through digital transformations and need to quickly adapt to new trends while simultaneously securing their processes and services,” comments Alexander Korobko, senior product marketing manager at Kaspersky. “Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud Pro was developed to offer these organizations the most up-to-date, suitable cybersecurity technologies within a single and affordable solution.”

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity company founded in 1997. Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative security solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection and a number of specialized security solutions and services to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky technologies and we help 240,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at usa.kaspersky.com.

[1] Root Cause Analysis, formerly known as Endpoint Detection and Response preview, is still available in Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud Plus and remains free for users.

[2] Indicators of compromise (IoC) - an artifact observed on a specific device, which indicates the likelihood of unauthorized access to the system. For example - a hash of the malware.