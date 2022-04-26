MKS Optical Sensing Products Business Receives Applied Materials 2022 Supplier Excellence Award

ANDOVER, Mass., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity, today announced that its MKS Optical Sensing Products business (formerly Photon Control) has earned a 2022 Supplier Excellence Award from Applied Materials, Inc., the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world.



Applied’s Supplier Excellence Awards recognize the company’s top-performing suppliers for outstanding technical and operational achievements in several areas including quality, service, lead time, delivery, cost, and responsiveness. This year, the MKS Optical Sensing Products business received the award for Best-In-Class Performance.

“Thank you to our 2022 Supplier Excellence Award recipients for providing Applied Materials with exceptional levels of support and collaboration,” said Dr. Gino Addiego, Senior Vice President of Semiconductor Global Operations and Corporate Quality at Applied Materials. “Over the past year, these suppliers have demonstrated the ability to achieve the highest levels of technical and operational performance.”

Dr. Mark M. Gitin, Senior Vice President & General Manager of MKS’ Light & Motion Division, said: “On behalf of MKS and our entire Optical Sensing Products team that joined MKS from the Photon Control Acquisition last July, I want to thank Applied Materials for their recognition and support. Photon Control has been a very successful acquisition and we are proud to play a role in Applied’s success.”

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc. is a global provider of instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power and control critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for our customers. Our products are derived from our core competencies in pressure measurement and control, flow measurement and control, gas and vapor delivery, gas composition analysis, electronic control technology, reactive gas generation and delivery, power generation and delivery, vacuum technology, temperature sensing, lasers, photonics, optics, precision motion control, vibration control and laser-based manufacturing systems solutions. We also provide services relating to the maintenance and repair of our products, installation services and training. Our primary served markets include semiconductor, industrial technologies, life and health sciences, and research and defense. Additional information can be found at www.mksinst.com.