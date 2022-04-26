Lumos Pharma to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 10, 2022

AUSTIN, Tex., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced it will report its first quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 PM ET that day to discuss these financial results and provide an update on clinical and corporate activities. There will be a question-and-answer session following the prepared remarks.



Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call, which may be accessed five minutes prior to the start of the call by dialing (855) 469-0612 (U.S.) or +1 (484) 756-4268 (international), or through the link, https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fz7qwz46. The link to the live webcast may also be found in the “Investors & Media” section of the Lumos Pharma website, under “Events & Presentations.” A replay of the call will be available for two weeks from the date of the call and may be accessed through the same link above or by dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) or +1 (404) 537-3406 (international) and using the passcode: 9647959.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Lumos Pharma was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development and received early funding from leading healthcare investors, including Deerfield Management, a fund managed by Blackstone Life Sciences, Roche Venture Fund, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Santé Ventures, and UCB. Lumos Pharma’s lead therapeutic candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial, the OraGrowtH210 Trial, and a PK/PD trial, the OraGrowtH212 Trial, for the treatment of Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD). If approved by the FDA, LUM-201 would provide an orally administered alternative to recombinant growth hormone injections that PGHD patients otherwise endure for many years of treatment. LUM-201 has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit https://lumos-pharma.com/.

Investor & Media Contact:

Lisa Miller

Lumos Pharma Investor Relations

512-792-5454

ir@lumos-pharma.com