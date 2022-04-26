New partnership offers STEAM & Entrepreneurship scholarships to students of African heritage in Nova Scotia

WATERLOO, ONTARIO; HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shad Canada, a month-long STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) & Entrepreneurship experiential program for students in grades 10 and 11, today announced a partnership with Imhotep’s Legacy Academy (ILA), an academic enrichment program, affiliated with Dalhousie University, that aims to increase the representation of African Descent learners in STEM professions.

The Shad-ILA partnership aims to remove barriers in the STEM pathway for students of African Descent who are traditionally underrepresented in STEM, by providing full scholarships to ILA participants for the Shad summer program. The first scholarship, a value of $6,100 has been awarded to Zainab Abdalmajid who will attend the Shad program this summer.

“Through partnerships such as this, ILA helps to reduce the barriers to opportunities for students of African Descent, given the challenges faced in and outside their classrooms,” said Sidney Idemudia, Executive Director, ILA.

“We want to ensure our program is as accessible as possible to students that have traditionally experienced barriers along the STEM pathway,” said Tim Jackson, president and CEO, Shad Canada. “Partnering with organizations like ILA provides a pathway for youth to continue their STEM learning and to build meaningful relationships with peers across the country that are as passionate, curious and motivated as they are. Participants like Zainab, will join a collective of Shad-changemakers that want to make an impact in their community and those around them, all through STEAM.”

Zainab, the first scholarship recipient will join approximately 1,000 students from across Canada at one of 18 university campuses for an in-person, month-long experiential STEAM & Entrepreneurship program. Each year, the program connects students with university-level academic mentors and serves as a foundation for future post-secondary education. Students in Nova Scotia (as well as those from Saskatchewan, Prince Edward Island and International Baccalaureate students) who attend Shad receive a high school credit upon program completion.

Twenty thousand students have completed the Shad program since it was first launched in 1981. Many Shad alumni go on to receive post-secondary entrance awards, including Rhodes and Loran scholarships.

About Shad Canada:

Shad Canada is a STEAM & Entrepreneurship program for students in grades 10 and 11. During the month-long program, students live on campus, attend workshops in university labs and participate in a real-world design challenge that tackles social and economic challenges. In July 2022, 18 university campuses will welcome approximately 1,000 students from every corner of Canada. Shad’s program, first launched in 1981, is transformational and life-changing, and many of 20,000 Shad alumni go on to make significant contributions in their chosen field globally. Learn more at shad.ca

About Imhotep’s Legacy Academy (ILA):

Imhotep's Legacy Academy (ILA) is an innovative university-community partnership that uniquely mobilizes university/college students, faculty and community leaders to help improve student success and bridge the achievement gap for Grades 6-12 students of African Descent in Nova Scotia. Learn more on ILA’s website.

Attachments