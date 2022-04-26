QuisLex Announces Q2 Event Plans

Schedule includes speaking engagements and sponsorships of premier events including CLOC and upcoming Consero forums



NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuisLex, a leading alternative legal services provider long recognized as a pioneer in the industry, announces its spring events schedule, which includes sponsorships and QuisLex thought leaders speaking at several upcoming forums. The company’s continued sponsorship of industry organizations reinforces its commitment to advancing the educational and networking opportunities for legal industry professionals.

Upcoming events in which QuisLex will participate include:

CLOC Global Institute – Las Vegas, NV – May 9-12, 2022



QuisLex will be a sponsor and exhibitor.

Consero Corporate Litigation & Investigations Forum – Greenwich, CT – May 16-18, 2022



Joseph Polizzotto will moderate the panel “Upholding Legal Privilege in a Corporate Setting.”

Consero Chief Privacy Officer Forum – Huntington Beach, CA – June 5-7, 2022



Melissa Paulk will moderate the panel “Managing the Rapid Pace of New Privacy Legislation.”

Consero Corporate Legal Operations Forum – Dallas, TX – June 12-14



Shanil Vitarana will moderate a panel.

For more information about QuisLex participation in these or other events, visit www.QuisLex.com.

About QuisLex

QuisLex is an award-winning legal services provider that specializes in managed document review, contract management, compliance services, legal spend management and legal operations consulting. Our full-time highly trained attorneys, process experts, legal technologists, statisticians and linguists work closely with our clients to reduce cost, mitigate risk and maximize efficiency. QuisLex is regularly acknowledged as a leader in the legal services industry and proud to be recognized by the Association of Corporate Counsel as an ACC Value Champion, Chambers and Partners as a Band 1 Alternative Legal Service Provider, the New York Law Journal as a Top Managed Document Review Services Provider and the IACCM as its Outstanding Service Provider for contract management solutions. QuisLex is nationally certified by the New York & New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council as a minority business enterprise (MBE). To learn more, visit www.quislex.com.

