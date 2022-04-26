Sleek Technologies Announces Michael Paul as VP of Sales

CHICAGO, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sleek Technologies , a technology data company, and leader in AI-driven freight procurement automation, today announced the hiring of Michael Paul as the Vice President of Sales. With over 30 years experience in supply chain sales and operations, Paul will lead the overall sales strategy which will support the growth of new SaaS customers, and expansion of the existing base.



"We're extremely delighted to welcome Michael Paul to our executive leadership team," said Mike Nervick, CEO and Co-Founder of Sleek Technologies. "As a transportation insider, he brings extensive knowledge and experience working with shippers to understand their transportation challenges and needs. And with that, he will help us continue to disrupt the logistics space as shippers look to gain more control over their freight procurement operations."

Paul’s hiring signals another important step in the expansion of the Sleek Technologies executive team and represents the fifth senior executive hire in the last two years. Prior to joining Sleek Technologies, Paul held pricing yield management, sales and account development positions – including stints at Schneider, RGL Logistics and Ascent.

“Sleek Technologies is quickly becoming one of the most talked about freight procurement disruptors in the space today,” said Paul. “I’m incredibly enthused about joining a very talented team of innovators, and educating shippers across the country on how AI-powered technology, along with 100% data transparency, has automated one of the most critical supply chain processes - freight procurement.”

About Sleek Technologies

Sleek Technologies is the market leader in freight procurement automation. With AI-powered technology and 100% data transparency, we uncover resilience, sustainability, and cost-reduction opportunities that empower shippers to always deliver products on time, at fair market cost. To join other shippers who have automated freight procurement, please visit www.sleek-technologies.com.

Contact:

Jaimie Kowalski, VP, Marketing at Sleek Technologies

jkowalski@sleek-technologies.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c28e9b2-908b-423e-9076-872b3f69b09c