Evolve Bank & Trust Joins Newly Launched Banking-as-a-Service Association

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolve Bank & Trust ("Evolve"), a leading financial technology solutions provider, announced today it has joined the newly launched "Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Association." The group was formed by "Bankers Helping Bankers," a bankers-only social+platform for collaboration and education.

"The BHB BaaS Association is an extraordinary opportunity for Evolve to join a group of banks that are leading the way in the fintech space," said Scot Lenoir, Chairman of Evolve. "The association provides a connection to similar banks and other fintech partners that will enable collaboration on best practices, industry standards and important regulatory compliance."

"Evolve is an industry leader in the BaaS sector, and we are pleased to have them as one of the first members of the BHB BaaS Association," said Tanner Mayo, Bankers Helping Bankers co-founder. "The Association is representing the greatest hope in a generation for the future of community banking, embracing new technologies and new diverse products that are more inclusive for all."

The BaaS Association was created to:

Coordinate legislative and regulatory advocacy efforts to promote an environment for the responsible delivery of Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) by Federally-insured depository institutions.

Promote best practices and standards for the delivery of BaaS to non-banks.

Build a community of like-minded bankers and other industry participants to share experiences, insights, successes, and failures realized in BaaS endeavors.

Connect Federally-insured financial institutions to the fintech technology partners who will help them facilitate a successful BaaS program.

About Evolve Bank & Trust:

Evolve Bank & Trust, a technology-focused financial services organization and Banking-as-a-Service ("BaaS") provider, is a best-in-class financial institution offering specialized services in Open Banking, Personal and Business Banking, Mortgage, SBA Lending, Physicians Capital, Community Funding and Trust. Evolve is recognized as a global leader in the payments industry delivering ACH, Debit/Credit Sponsorship, Card Issuance and unique technology strategies to clients around the world. Every year since 2013, Evolve has been voted a Top Workplace and has been named in Inc. Magazine's 5000 List of the fastest-growing private companies.

