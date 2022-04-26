HCSS Wins People's Choice & Two Bronze Stevie® Awards in 2022 Stevie Awards for Customer Service

SUGAR LAND, Texas, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCSS, a leading provider of innovative software that helps heavy civil businesses streamline their operations, announces the company has won the People's Choice Stevie® Award for Favorite Customer Service - Computer Software Greater than 100 employees, a Bronze Stevie® Award for Best Customer Service Department of the Year - Computer Software - 100 or more employees and a Bronze Stevie® Award for Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year - Technology Industries.

Since 1986, HCSS has been recognized as a pioneer in developing software to help construction companies streamline their operations, and the company also prides itself on being a leader in the exceptional support of customers. For more than 35 years, HCSS has had a customer support team made up of HCSS employees in Sugar Land who are available to help clients 24/7/365 in three rings or less.

Last year, HCSS support closed more than 83,000 cases with an average customer satisfaction score of 9.7 out of 10. Those happy customers result from two key focuses of the department: answering fast and solving the problem the right way the first time. The team's average time to answer phone calls was just 5 seconds, and support requests through chat were answered in 7.68 seconds. Their first contact resolution score, which measures how frequently they could permanently solve a customer's problems with the right solution and training, so they don't need to call back, is 98.4%.

The judges had many positive things to say about HCSS' award entries, noting "ABSOLUTELY FANTASTIC!" results and "an amazing customer-centric corporate culture behind this success."

One judge wrote, "I really like the bond you create with your customer and keep them updated with the status of their request. No doubt, this is the reason your team was able to achieve excellent performance in all the KPIs. Customer service shouldn't just be a department, it should be the entire company, and you guys proved it."

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®. Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on May 11.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry in 51 nations were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year.

"We are extremely proud that our support organization has been recognized for these prestigious awards," said Jordan Real, Director of Support, HCSS. "Our team works incredibly hard to support our customers instantly, 24 hours a day. HCSS breaks the mold when it comes to software support. We understand that our customers' businesses don't just operate from 9 to 5 and that last-minute help with a bid or a data connection or a report can make the difference in winning and profitably completing a project. We get the daily award of hearing our customers' relief or joy or aha moment on the other end of the line every time."

"The nominations we received for the 2022 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher Miller. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on May 11."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About HCSS

HCSS is the trusted leader in construction software for estimating, field entry, project management, safety, digital plans, 3-D drone imaging, fleet management, and telematics. For 35 years, the company has used annual user group meetings to listen to customers resulting in innovative software to manage every part of the project lifecycle. With 24/7 instant support and a proven implementation process, HCSS has helped improve operations for over 3,500 companies ranging from $1M to billions in revenue across the United States and Canada. HCSS, a 14-time Best Place to Work in Texas, has a unique 12-acre campus in Sugar Land, Texas, with three buildings capable of housing 700 employees. Learn more at hcss.com.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., Thought Leadership Leverage, and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

