International Citizens Insurance Announces Best Plans for 2022 Summer Travel

HINGHAM, Mass., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Citizens Insurance, the leading international insurance broker, has announced the best travel insurance plans for 2022 summer travel. With the many flight and cruise cancellations over the past several weeks, this list could not have come at a better time for travelers looking to protect their travel plans and their finances.

"This summer travel season promises a high level of demand and strong potential for travel disruptions," said Joe Cronin, President of International Citizens Insurance. "Travelers want travel insurance they can trust to help them if they suffer a cancellation, a delay, lost luggage, a natural disaster, or have to change plans due to a positive COVID test. With this list, they will be able to find the best overall travel insurers as well as the best one for their individual needs."

International Citizens Insurance judged each company and plan on six key criteria: the user-friendliness of their site, the ease of policy purchase, the number of countries plans are offered in, how extensive the benefits are, the ease of making a claim and the quality of the company's customer service. Most trusted insurers include WorldTrips, who made history as one of the first insurers to offer plans for purchase over the Internet; GeoBlue Insurance, which supports seniors with coverage for people up to 84 years old; and Trawick International, which offers coverage for over 500 adventure sports activities.

In order to help customers find the best insurance for their specific needs. International Citizens Insurance has also identified the best insurance for a number of use cases, including Cancel for Any Reason insurance, travel medical insurance including COVID-19 coverage, and insurance with coverage for adventure sports. They have also identified the best plans for clients with special needs, including seniors, missionaries and volunteers, U.S. citizens abroad, digital nomads, and people with pets.

Learn more about the best travel insurance companies at https://www.internationalinsurance.com/travel-insurance/best-companies.php.

About International Citizens Insurance

International Citizens Insurance is the insurance division of International Citizens Group. They provide unique comparison engines that enable travelers and expatriates to research, quote, compare, and purchase international health, life, travel, and expatriate insurance from a variety of international carriers.

