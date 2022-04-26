Brenda M. Sandmaier, M.D., Named ASTCT 2022-2023 President

CHICAGO, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT) announced Brenda M. Sandmaier, M.D., as the ASTCT President in 2022-2023.

Dr. Sandmaier is a Professor in the Clinical Research Division at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center and Professor of Medicine in the Division of Medical Oncology at the University of Washington School of Medicine. She is a member of ASTCT and the American Society of Hematology (ASH).

"The opportunity to serve as President of ASTCT is an honor," says Dr. Sandmaier. "My career has been focused on providing allogeneic transplantation immunotherapy to more patients with hematologic malignancies around the world, which is in line with the mission of ASTCT. With the ASTCT Board of Directors, I look forward to advancing science and education in this important and ever-evolving field of medicine."

Dr. Sandmaier previously served on several national committees for ASTCT, ASH and the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR), including serving as Director at Large on the ASTCT Board of Directors, Member and Chair of the ASH Scientific Committee on Transplantation Biology, Member and Chair of the CIBMTR Nominating Committee, and, most recently, Chair of the CIBMTR Acute Leukemia Working Committee.

Professionally, Dr. Sandmaier's research focuses on extending the benefits of transplant immunotherapy to a broader range of patients, including hematopoietic stem cell transplant patients who are older or have medical comorbidities, and those who do not have fully HLA-matched donors. Translating from her laboratory's preclinical studies, she has conducted clinical trials to prevent graft versus host disease after transplantation with different donor types. Dr. Sandmaier's lab has also developed less-toxic conditioning regimens, including radio-immunotherapy that have been translated clinically to treat patients with hematologic malignancies and also non-malignant, including inherited, blood disorders.

ASTCT 2022-2023 BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Brenda M. Sandmaier, M.D., (Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center); President

Miguel-Angel Perales, M.D., (Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center); President-Elect

Corey Cutler, M.D., MPH, (Dana Farber Cancer Institute); Vice President

Stella Davies, MBBS, Ph.D., (Cincinnati Children's Hospital); Past President

Amrita Krishnan, M.D., (City of Hope); Secretary

Uday Popat, M.D., MBA, (MD Anderson Cancer Center); Treasurer

Shalini Shenoy, M.D., (St. Louis Children's Hospital); Director of Community or Clinical Practice

Betty Hamilton, M.D., (Cleveland Clinic); Director of Community or Clinical Practice

Nandita Khera, M.D., MPH, (Mayo Clinic); Director of Community or Clinical Practice

Leslie Kean, M.D., Ph.D., (Boston Children's Hospital); Director of Laboratory Science

Brian Betts, M.D., (University of Minnesota); Director of Laboratory Science

Alan Hanash, M.D., Ph.D., (Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center); Director of Laboratory Science

Eneida Nemecek, M.D., MS, MBA, (Oregon Health & Science University); Director at Large

Kirsten Williams, M.D., (Emory University School of Medicine); Director at Large

Lori Muffly, M.D., MS, (Stanford University); Director at Large

Robert Korngold, Ph.D., (JTCT); Editor-in-Chief

About American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT)

ASTCT is an international professional membership association of more than 3,000 physicians, investigators, and other health care professionals from more than 45 countries. Our mission is dedicated to improving the application and success of blood and marrow transplantation and related cellular therapies. We strive to be the leading organization promoting research, education, and clinical practice in the field. For more information about ASTCT, visit www.astct.org and follow us on Twitter, @ASTCT.

