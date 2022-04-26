Taconic Biosciences and Biomodels Establish Microbiome Initiative

RENSSELAER, N.Y., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taconic Biosciences, a global leader in providing drug discovery animal model solutions, and Biomodels, a provider of contract research services for preclinical drug development, have launched the Taconic-Biomodels Microbiome Initiative (TBMI), providing investigators with seamless access to complete germ-free and gnotobiotic microbiome study solutions, from design to data. The TBMI removes the hurdles that have long limited microbiome research by combining access to relevant disease models, germ-free animal production, and downstream in vivo research design, execution, and analytics.



Over the last decade, the industry has increasingly recognized the microbiome’s significant impact on human health and disease, including its capacity to modulate drug efficacy, alter drug toxicity, and potential to serve as a therapeutic. Yet, the field of microbiome research has been hampered by a lack of seamless access to the essential foundational capabilities these studies require.

The TBMI removes barriers by delivering the comprehensive competencies investigators need to assess complex microbiome and human health questions. While each partner contributes its unique expertise and know-how to every engagement, together, they offer easy access to a complete microbiome study solution.

As pioneers in germ-free models—providing germ-free mice and rats on a commercial scale since 1966—Taconic delivers off-the-shelf and genetically modified models uniquely suited to microbiome research, along with germ-free rederivation services, a repository of custom microbiota, and industry-leading animal production capabilities. Additionally, with over two decades’ experience in creating clinically relevant contract research solutions, Biomodels contributes state-of-the-art labs and scientific expertise that enable thoughtful design and precise execution of any microbiome-related discovery research and therapeutic development.

“Together, Taconic and Biomodels are bridging the most significant gap in microbiome research—enabling more investigators to participate in this transformative field and make data-informed decisions with great confidence,” said Dr. John Couse, vice president, scientific services, Taconic. “By partnering with a research organization that has significant experience conducting microbiome studies, Taconic is helping customers leverage our germ-free models and production capabilities to advance microbiome research and see its promise come to fruition.”

“Biomodels and Taconic share the view that a successful microbiome study requires an integrated experience, from study design and model selection to accurate data, which is what our initiative delivers,” said Dr. Greg Lyng, chief operating officer, Biomodels. “We’re eager to join forces with the leader in germ-free animal production and leverage our advanced labs and expertise in immunology, microbiology, and systems biology to advance microbiome research.”

To learn more about the TBMI, please call 1-888-TACONIC (888-822-6642) in the US, +45 70 23 04 05 in Europe, or email info@taconic.com.

About Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

Taconic Biosciences is a fully-licensed, global leader in genetically engineered rodent models and services. Founded in 1952, Taconic provides the best animal solutions so that customers can acquire, custom-generate, breed, precondition, test, and distribute valuable research models worldwide. Specialists in genetically engineered mouse and rat models, microbiome, immuno-oncology mouse models, and integrated model design and breeding services, Taconic operates service laboratories and breeding facilities in the US and Europe, maintains distributor relationships in Asia, and has global shipping capabilities to provide animal models almost anywhere in the world.

About Biomodels LLC

Biomodels LLC, a preclinical CRO, conducts predictive and translational studies for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies in the areas of cancer/cancer supportive care, inflammatory & autoimmune diseases, and fibrosis, in addition to several other clinical indications. Biomodels specializes in (non-GLP) efficacy studies that optimize dose, schedule, and define mechanism of action. Additionally, Biomodels' state-of-the-art Germ-Free and Gnotobiotic animal facility allows for the analysis of the role of the microbiota both in disease pathogenesis and in therapeutic efficacy.

Media Contact:

Aidan Bouchelle

Associate Director, Marketing Operations

518-949-7598

Aidan.Bouchelle@taconic.com